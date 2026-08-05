MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn digs in Wednesday, finding three winning plays. He looks to the red-hot Boston Red Sox to keep up their strong play.

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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, August 5

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Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox continue their postseason push Wednesday night as they host the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Boston has been one of baseball's hottest teams over the past month, climbing the American League standings behind outstanding starting pitching, timely offense and an increasingly dependable bullpen. With the Red Sox listed around -126, the current price still offers value, making Boston one of the strongest MLB picks today.

The pitching matchup features veteran Sonny Gray against Chicago right-hander Sean Burke. Burke has quietly emerged as one of the White Sox's biggest bright spots this season, but Gray owns the stronger overall profile and gives Boston the edge from the opening pitch.

Why Sonny Gray Has the Edge

Gray continues to perform like one of the American League's most consistent starters. Through 112.0 innings, he owns a 2.65 ERA, and the advanced metrics reinforce that success rather than suggesting regression. He enters Wednesday with a 3.42 xERA, 3.54 FIP, 3.58 xFIP, 1.13 WHIP, a 24.2 percent strikeout rate, and a solid 7.3 percent walk rate. He has also limited opponents to just 0.80 home runs per nine innings, allowing him to consistently escape damage even when runners reach base. Gray's ability to miss bats while avoiding free passes has made him one of the most dependable starters in baseball throughout the season.

Burke deserves plenty of credit for the year he has put together. The right-hander enters with a 3.04 ERA, 3.78 xERA, 4.30 FIP, 4.08 xFIP, and an impressive 1.10 WHIP over 124.1 innings. Those numbers reflect a quality major league starter, but they also suggest his ERA has outperformed his underlying indicators. Burke relies more on contact management than swing-and-miss stuff, posting a 20.3 percent strikeout rate, which gives him less margin for error against a disciplined Boston lineup that has consistently extended at-bats and forced opposing pitchers into difficult counts.

Boston's Offense and Bullpen Provide Additional Value

Boston's recent form further strengthens the handicap. The Red Sox have paired one of the league's better offenses with outstanding pitching over the past several weeks, playing some of their best baseball of the season. Chicago has shown improvement at times, but the White Sox have struggled to generate consistent offense against quality right-handed pitching, making this a difficult matchup against a veteran like Gray.

The advantage also extends beyond the starting pitchers. Boston's bullpen has quietly become one of its biggest strengths during the club's recent surge, consistently protecting late leads and allowing manager Chad Tracy to shorten games when the Red Sox carry an advantage into the seventh inning. That stability becomes even more valuable in a matchup where both starters are capable of limiting scoring through the early innings.

Burke is talented enough to keep Chicago competitive, but Gray gives Boston the better chance to control the game from start to finish. The Red Sox also enter with the hotter lineup, the stronger bullpen and home-field advantage, making them the more complete team entering Wednesday night's contest.

My model makes the Boston Red Sox closer to a -145 favorite, creating value at the current market price of -126. With Sonny Gray holding the edge over Sean Burke, Boston playing its best baseball of the season and the Red Sox bullpen continuing to excel, the Boston Red Sox stand out as one of the best MLB moneyline bets and one of the top MLB picks today.

Prediction:Red Sox 5, White Sox 2

Why this is one of the best MLB picks today

Starting pitching edge: Sonny Gray owns the superior ERA, xERA, FIP, xFIP and strikeout profile.

Sonny Gray owns the superior ERA, xERA, FIP, xFIP and strikeout profile. Bullpen advantage: Boston's relief corps has become a major strength during its recent run.

Boston's relief corps has become a major strength during its recent run. Better recent form: The Red Sox have been one of baseball's hottest teams over the past month.

The Red Sox have been one of baseball's hottest teams over the past month. Betting value: My model prices Boston closer to -145, making -126 a favorable number.

Best Bet: Red Sox ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -126)

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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Best Bets and Predictions

The Kansas City Royals return home Wednesday night looking to continue their climb in the American League standings as they host the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. The betting market has Kansas City installed as only a modest favorite, but the matchup presents several advantages for the home club. Between a favorable starting pitching matchup, one of the league's most pronounced home-road splits and a healthier lineup, the Royals stand out as one of the strongest MLB picks today.

Kansas City gives the ball to left-hander Noah Cameron, while Minnesota counters with right-hander Dean Kremer. Although neither pitcher carries ace-level name recognition, the matchup favors Cameron once both recent performance and situational factors are considered.

Why Noah Cameron Has the Edge

Cameron has quietly become a reliable member of the Royals' rotation, and few opponents have given him more confidence than Minnesota. In five career appearances against the Twins, Cameron owns a 3-0 record, allowing just three runs, only two earned, across 31.1 innings while striking out 31 batters. His ability to keep Minnesota off balance has been consistent, and he enters Wednesday coming off another stretch of improved command and efficiency.

As the season has progressed, Cameron has attacked the strike zone more aggressively, reduced costly mistakes and done a better job pitching ahead in counts. Those improvements have allowed him to work deeper into games while limiting opportunities for opposing offenses to generate big innings.

Kremer's season has been much less consistent. He enters Wednesday with a 6.50 ERA, and the underlying metrics provide little reason to expect a significant turnaround. His expected numbers remain well above league average, and he has struggled to consistently limit hard contact while pitching from behind in the count. Kremer still possesses enough swing-and-miss ability to record strikeouts, but his inability to consistently avoid damage has made him a difficult pitcher to trust against competitive lineups.

Kansas City's Home Field Matters

One of the biggest reasons to back Kansas City is its dramatic home-road split. The Royals enter Wednesday with a 27-27 record at Kauffman Stadium compared to just 20-40 on the road. Minnesota has also been noticeably less effective away from home, carrying a 26-31 road record into this matchup.

Kansas City's lineup also looks much more dangerous with Bobby Witt Jr. back in the middle of the order. His return adds speed, power and run-producing ability to an offense that already performs better at home. When Witt is healthy, opposing pitchers have far fewer opportunities to pitch around the heart of the lineup.

The bullpen gives Kansas City another important advantage. After an inconsistent start to the season, the Royals' relief corps has settled into a much more dependable group, giving manager Matt Quatraro greater confidence to shorten games whenever Cameron exits with a lead.

Best MLB Bet

This matchup checks several important boxes for bettors. Kansas City owns the stronger starting pitching matchup, has played significantly better baseball at home than on the road, welcomes back one of its most impactful offensive players and holds a late-inning advantage with an improved bullpen.

My model makes the Kansas City Royals closer to a -130 favorite, creating value with the current market price around -116. Among Wednesday's MLB picks today, the Kansas City Royals stand out as one of the best MLB moneyline bets thanks to Cameron's success against Minnesota, the Royals' home-field advantage and the favorable price.

Prediction:Royals 5, Twins 3

Best Bet: Royals ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -114)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets and Predictions

The National League Wild Card race delivers one of its biggest games of the week Wednesday night as the San Diego Padres (59-55) travel to Chase Field to face the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-54). With the two clubs separated by just one game in the standings, every head-to-head meeting carries added significance, and this matchup features one of the strongest pitching edges on the board.

San Diego hands the ball to Casey Mize, while Arizona counters with rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt. Although the betting line sits near a pick'em, the advanced metrics suggest the Padres deserve to be a more substantial favorite.

Mize has quietly put together one of the best seasons of his career. Through 86.2 innings, the right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA, and the underlying numbers strongly support that production. He enters Wednesday with a 2.83 xERA, 3.07 FIP, 3.68 xFIP, 0.99 WHIP, a 24.9 percent strikeout rate, and an outstanding 5.6 percent walk rate. Those metrics reflect a pitcher who consistently attacks the strike zone, misses bats and limits free passes. Perhaps most impressive has been his ability to suppress power, allowing just 0.52 home runs per nine innings, one of the best marks among qualified starters. When hitters do make contact, they have rarely been able to inflict serious damage.

Bratt's underlying profile raises far more concerns. While the rookie enters with a 5.23 ERA, nearly every advanced metric points toward continued struggles. He owns a 6.10 xERA, 7.44 FIP, 6.65 xFIP, and a 1.84 WHIP, while issuing walks to more than 15 percent of opposing hitters. Bratt is coming off one of his better outings, but one encouraging start does little to erase a season's worth of concerning peripherals. Facing a disciplined Padres lineup in a playoff race presents a much tougher challenge.

Neither offense owns a decisive edge entering Wednesday, making the pitching matchup even more important. Arizona has produced quality offensive numbers for much of the season, while San Diego's lineup has shown improved depth following the trade deadline. With two evenly matched clubs, superior run prevention often becomes the deciding factor, and that's where the Padres separate themselves.

The advantage also extends well beyond the starting pitchers. San Diego continues to feature one of the premier bullpens in Major League Baseball, entering Wednesday ranked second in MLB with a 3.39 bullpen ERA.

Arizona deserves respect at 60-54, particularly at home, but San Diego holds the advantage in the areas that most often determine close games. Mize has been the superior pitcher by virtually every meaningful metric, and he is backed by one of baseball's deepest and most dependable bullpens.

My model makes the Padres closer to a -140 favorite, creating value at the current market price around -119. With Mize holding a sizeable edge over Bratt and an elite bullpen positioned to protect a lead, the Padres are my favorite moneyline play on Wednesday's MLB slate.

Prediction: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 3

Best Bet: Padres ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -118)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions