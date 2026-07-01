It's hot hot hot out, careful with your MLB plays today! Michael Rathburn guides you through the heat wave with his top plays from today's card.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 1

Prior article 2-1 +1.11 units

Season 73-75-1 -5.17 units

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites during the MLB playoffs. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

Rotowire Betting Hub

(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Pay attention to heat/wind as it is impacting scoring and totals in a significant way right now.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Best Bets and Predictions



The Detroit Tigers (37-49) have an opportunity to complete a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees (48-37) on Wednesday afternoon, and there's value in backing the underdog. While the Yankees remain slight home favorites, the Tigers moneyline (+122) stands out as one of the day's better value plays given New York's recent struggles and Detroit's momentum entering the series finale.

Odds: Tigers +122 | Yankees -145

Run Line: Tigers +1.5 (-148) | Yankees -1.5 (+122)

Total: 9.5 Runs

Detroit hands the ball to Troy Melton, who has quickly become one of the club's biggest bright spots. Melton enters Wednesday 4-1 with a 2.39 ERA, allowing two earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts. The right-hander has consistently attacked the strike zone, limited hard contact, and pitched with the confidence of a veteran. His ability to work efficiently into the middle innings has also helped preserve Detroit's bullpen, an important factor against a Yankees lineup that lately struggles to sustain rallies.

New York counters with Will Warren, who is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA this season. Warren has flashed plenty of upside, but command issues have surfaced at times, leading to elevated pitch counts and shorter outings. That could become a concern against a Tigers offense that has found its rhythm as they've scored 16 runs through the first two games of the series while consistently putting pressure on opposing pitching staffs.

The bigger story, however, is New York's offense. The Yankees have lost six consecutive games. They're playing without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Trent Grisham, leaving the lineup without three of its most dangerous hitters. Those injuries have significantly reduced New York's power and depth, forcing role players into larger offensive responsibilities. The result has been an offense that has struggled to produce timely hits, particularly with runners in scoring position, during the current losing streak.

Momentum is often overlooked in baseball betting, but it's difficult to ignore the direction these teams are trending. Detroit is playing with confidence, getting quality pitching, and producing offensively, while the Yankees continue searching for answers on both sides of the ball. At plus money, the betting market still appears to be pricing New York based more on its reputation than its current form.

Best Bet: Tigers ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports +122)

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets and Prediction

The Texas Rangers (44-42) and Cleveland Guardians (44-42) wrap up their three-game series Wednesday afternoon in a matchup between two clubs fighting to stay in the American League playoff race. With both teams entering the day with identical records, the betting market views this as essentially a coin flip. However, the offensive splits against left-handed pitching create one of the biggest matchup advantages on the board, making the Rangers moneyline (-104) the best betting value.

Odds: Rangers -104 | Guardians -112

Run Line: Rangers +1.5 (-194) | Guardians -1.5 (+160)

Total: 8.5 Runs

Both clubs will send left-handers to the mound. MacKenzie Gore takes the ball for Texas carrying a 5-6 record, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 91.0 innings. Gore continues to generate swings and misses with a 9.6 K/9, and his underlying metrics remain encouraging despite an ERA north of 4.00.

Cleveland counters with Joey Cantillo, who has posted a 6-3 record, 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 86.0 innings. Cantillo has pitched well for much of the season, but this is one of the toughest assignments he'll face because of how well Texas has handled left-handed pitching.

The biggest reason to back Texas isn't the pitching matchup—it's the offensive split. Over the last 30 days, the Rangers rank No. 1 in Major League Baseball against left-handed pitching in several key offensive categories, including wRC+, OPS, wOBA and slugging percentage. Meanwhile, the Guardians rank dead last in those same categories against southpaws. That creates one of the largest platoon advantages you'll find on Wednesday's slate.

Texas' lineup is built to punish left-handed pitching with multiple right-handed power bats capable of changing the game with one swing. Cleveland has been the opposite, consistently struggling to create offense against lefties while ranking near the bottom of the league in hard contact and run production in those situations.

When two evenly matched teams meet, the deciding factor is often the matchup rather than the overall record. In this case, the splits overwhelmingly favor Texas. At nearly even money, the Rangers are simply the better value.

Best Bet: Rangers ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -104)

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Best Bets and Predictions

The Miami Marlins look to complete a series sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, and the Marlins -1.5 runs (-110) offers the best betting value. Rather than laying -155 on the moneyline, the run line provides a much stronger return behind one of the hottest teams in baseball and one of the biggest starting pitching advantages on the slate.

Odds: Marlins -155 | Rockies +135

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (-110) | Rockies +1.5 (-110)

Total: 10.5 Runs

Miami hands the ball to Max Meyer, who has developed into one of the National League's breakout pitchers this season. Meyer enters Wednesday 9-0 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 107 strikeouts, giving the Marlins a significant advantage at the top of the rotation. He has consistently missed bats while limiting hard contact, and his swing-and-miss arsenal plays well against a Colorado lineup that has struggled to produce consistently throughout the season.

The Rockies counter with veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland, who has endured a difficult season. Freeland enters the matchup 1-7 with a 7.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 61 strikeouts, and he now faces a Miami lineup that has been one of the hottest offenses in baseball over the past week. Pitching at Coors Field has only magnified Colorado's issues, and Freeland has struggled to consistently keep opponents off the scoreboard.

Miami enters the series finale playing outstanding baseball. The Marlins have won six of their last seven games and have scored 23 runs over the first two games of the series, including Tuesday's 14-3 rout. Their lineup has consistently produced quality at-bats from top to bottom, while Colorado's pitching staff has been unable to slow them down. The Rockies have now allowed 23 runs in the series, exposing both a struggling rotation and an overworked bullpen.

While the 10.5-run total reflects Coors Field's hitter-friendly environment, Miami is clearly the better-equipped team to capitalize. Between Meyer's dominant season, Freeland's struggles, and the Marlins' red-hot offense, this sets up as another favorable opportunity for Miami to win comfortably.

Best Bet: Marlins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -102)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions