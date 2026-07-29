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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 29

Prior article 1-2 -1.35 units

Season 89-89-1 -2.98 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Still monitor the weather and avoid taking unders, unless it is west coast (non Sac) or indoors.

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Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The Texas Rangers will look to clinch their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, and the visitors have value as a slight favorite in one of the more intriguing MLB picks today. Texas hands the ball to MacKenzie Gore, while Tampa Bay is expected to deploy an opener strategy with Casey Legumina pitching the first one or two innings before left-hander Ian Seymour takes over as the bulk pitcher. With the Rangers listed around +128, the moneyline offers the best betting value.

Gore's 4.82 ERA doesn't tell the full story. According to my model, which heavily weighs recent starting pitching performance over the last two months, Gore's underlying metrics have been considerably stronger than his traditional numbers. His expected ERA and FIP both suggest positive regression, while his swing-and-miss arsenal continues to generate strikeouts at an above-average rate. When he's locating his fastball early in counts, Gore has shown the ability to dominate quality lineups.

Tampa Bay's bullpen strategy creates a unique challenge, but it also introduces additional volatility. Legumina's job is simply to navigate the top of the Rangers' order before handing the ball to Seymour for the majority of the game. Seymour has pitched well at times this season, but facing a deep Texas lineup multiple times is a much different assignment than working in shorter outings. The Rangers have consistently produced quality at-bats against left-handed pitching and possess enough right-handed power to capitalize once Seymour settles into the game.

Texas also receives a slight edge from the bullpen. Recent relief usage suggests Bruce Bochy should have more late-inning options available if Gore can work into the sixth inning. In what projects to be a competitive, low-scoring game, bullpen depth could be the deciding factor.

My betting model, which incorporates recent pitching trends, bullpen availability, offensive splits and market value, makes Texas the stronger side despite playing on the road. The Rays remain a difficult opponent at Tropicana Field, but the overall matchup favors the Rangers at the current price.

Best Bet: Rangers ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports +128)

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Best Bets and Predictions

The Houston Astros look to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, and they have an excellent opportunity to do just that behind Hayden Wesneski, who makes his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery. The Angels counter with Grayson Rodriguez, who has struggled to find consistency this season. With Houston sitting around -130, the Astros moneyline stands out as one of the strongest MLB picks today.

Wesneski's season debut comes with some uncertainty after missing more than a year, but Houston has every reason to be optimistic. The right-hander impressed during his five-game rehab assignment, displaying excellent command while striking out more than a batter per inning. The Astros are expected to monitor his workload, but even four or five quality innings would put Houston in position to lean on one of the American League's better late-inning bullpens.

The pitching matchup also favors Houston because Rodriguez has been one of the Angels' most volatile starters. He enters Wednesday with an ERA north of 8.00 and has struggled to limit hard contact, creating opportunities for an Astros lineup that continues to swing the bat well. Houston rallied for a 3-2 victory Tuesday and has won consecutive games in Anaheim thanks to timely hitting and shutdown relief pitching. Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena and Christian Walker give Houston plenty of middle-of-the-order firepower capable of capitalizing on Rodriguez's command issues.

My betting model also gives Houston the edge after incorporating recent offensive splits, bullpen availability and starting pitching trends. While Wesneski's pitch count may be limited in his first start back, Houston's rested bullpen minimizes that concern and should be able to protect a late lead if the offense provides early support.

The Angels have shown flashes offensively, but Houston owns the advantages in lineup depth, bullpen quality and overall roster talent. At the current price, the Astros remain one of the best values on Wednesday's MLB slate.

Projected Score: Astros 6, Angels 3

If you're looking for one of the strongest MLB betting picks today, the Astros moneyline offers an excellent combination of pitching upside, offensive depth and bullpen reliability.

Best Bet: Astros ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -128)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets and Predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates wrap up their three-game series Wednesday afternoon, and this Diamondbacks vs. Pirates prediction presents one of the best underdog opportunities on today's MLB slate. The Pirates hand the ball to Jared Jones, while Arizona counters with veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Although the Diamondbacks enter as slight favorites, the Pirates moneyline at -127 or better offers outstanding betting value based on my model.

Rodriguez has put together an excellent season on the surface, but this matchup is closer than the odds suggest. My betting model heavily weights recent starting pitcher performance over the past two months, along with bullpen availability, offensive splits and current form. Jones has quietly been one of Pittsburgh's most improved starters during the second half, generating more swing-and-miss while consistently working deeper into games. His power fastball gives him the type of arsenal capable of neutralizing Arizona's dangerous lineup, particularly at spacious PNC Park.

The Pirates also receive a boost from favorable hitting conditions. Warm temperatures and a steady breeze blowing toward the outfield should help carry the baseball, increasing scoring opportunities for both teams. Those conditions often benefit the underdog by creating additional volatility, making plus-money home teams even more attractive from a betting perspective.

Another edge comes in the late innings. Arizona's bullpen has shown signs of regression following the All-Star break after carrying a heavy workload for much of the season. Pittsburgh's relief corps enters the game in better shape, giving manager Don Kelly more flexibility if Jones can deliver six quality innings. In what projects to be a competitive game, bullpen availability could ultimately decide the outcome.

Between Jones' recent form, the favorable weather conditions, Pittsburgh's rested bullpen and the value of a home underdog, the Pirates moneyline stands out as one of the strongest MLB betting picks today.

Best Bet: Pirates ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -127)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions