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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, July 8

Prior article 2-1 +0.95 units

Season 79-78-1 -1.92 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays is one of the biggest games on Wednesday's MLB betting slate, but recent form suggests these AL East rivals are heading in opposite directions. Tampa Bay enters with a 53-36 record, holding a four-game lead over the Yankees (50-41) atop the division.

While the overall records are close, the momentum couldn't be more different. That's why the Rays moneyline stands out as one of the best MLB betting picks today.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Preview

This matchup is about much more than the standings.

The Rays have won seven of their last 10 games, outscoring opponents by 15 runs during that stretch. Tampa Bay has continued to receive outstanding starting pitching, timely offense, and dependable bullpen work while strengthening its grip on first place in the AL East.

The Yankees have gone the opposite direction.

New York is just 2-8 over its last 10 games and has been outscored by 25 runs, one of the worst run differentials in baseball over that span. The offense has struggled to generate consistent production, while the pitching staff has been unable to overcome early deficits and late-inning mistakes.

Momentum matters over a 162-game season, and few teams have a larger edge entering Wednesday than the Rays.

Starting Pitching Advantage Favors Tampa Bay

The Rays once again turn to ace Shane McClanahan, who has anchored one of baseball's best pitching staffs.

McClanahan enters with a 7-5 record and a 3.05 ERA, consistently giving Tampa Bay quality starts while limiting hard contact. His ability to miss bats makes him a difficult matchup for a Yankees lineup that has struggled to produce during its recent skid.

The Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole, one of the premier pitchers in baseball, but he hasn't been as dominant as in previous seasons. Cole enters with a 3-3 record and a 4.01 ERA, and he'll face a disciplined Tampa Bay lineup that has been swinging the bat with confidence.

While both starters are capable of delivering quality outings, the overall momentum and team support clearly favor Tampa Bay.

Rays Continue to Dominate at Home

The Rays have been one of baseball's toughest teams to beat at home.

Tampa Bay is 32-13 at Tropicana Field this season and owns an outstanding 23-7 record as a home favorite, one of the best marks in Major League Baseball.

Those numbers become even more meaningful against a Yankees club that enters struggling in nearly every phase of the game.

Why the Rays Moneyline Has Value

Rather than laying the run line, the moneyline is the smarter investment.

The Rays have every measurable advantage entering Wednesday: the hotter team, the better recent run differential, home-field advantage, an elite starting pitcher, and one of the most reliable bullpens in baseball.

Meanwhile, New York has lost eight of its last 10 games and has been outscored by 25 runs, highlighting just how difficult things have become offensively and on the mound.

When one team is consistently winning while the other continues to lose, backing the better club simply to win offers excellent value.

Key Stats

Rays: 53-36

53-36 Yankees: 50-41

50-41 Rays: 7-3 over their last 10 games

7-3 over their last 10 games Yankees: 2-8 over their last 10 games

2-8 over their last 10 games Run Differential (Last 10): Rays +15 Yankees -25

Rays: 32-13 at home

32-13 at home Rays: 23-7 as a home favorite

23-7 as a home favorite Division Lead: Tampa Bay by four games

This is one of the strongest moneyline plays on Wednesday's MLB slate. Tampa Bay has been playing outstanding baseball, winning seven of its last 10 games while outscoring opponents by 15 runs. The Yankees have gone in the opposite direction, dropping eight of their last 10 while being outscored by 25 runs.

With Shane McClanahan taking the mound, one of baseball's best home records, a dominant 23-7 mark as a home favorite, and a significant edge in recent momentum, the Rays are well-positioned to extend their AL East lead

Best Bet: Rays ML for 1 unit (BetRivers -125)

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. St Louis Cardinals Best Bets and Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals matchup is one of the premier games on Wednesday's MLB betting slate, and the value lies with the visitors. Milwaukee enters the series finale with the best record in the National League at 58-33, while St. Louis sits at 47-43. The Brewers are listed as -137 moneyline favorites, with a run line of -1.5 (+125) and a total of 7.5 runs. After dominating this rivalry throughout the season, Milwaukee is well-positioned to earn another victory.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Preview

The standings tell part of the story, but the head-to-head results have been even more convincing.

Milwaukee owns a 6-1 advantage in the season series, consistently finding ways to beat its division rival. The Brewers also swept Tuesday's doubleheader and have won eight of their last 10 games, continuing to separate themselves atop the NL Central.

St. Louis remains in the Wild Card race, but the Cardinals have struggled against elite competition. Losing six of seven meetings to Milwaukee highlights the gap between these two clubs, particularly in pitching depth and bullpen consistency.

Starting Pitching Edge: Brewers

Milwaukee hands the ball to Kyle Harrison, who has emerged as one of the most reliable starters in the rotation.

Harrison enters Wednesday with an 8-1 record and a 2.82 ERA, giving the Brewers another significant edge on the mound. He has consistently missed bats, limited hard contact, and given Milwaukee a chance to win nearly every time he takes the ball.

The Cardinals counter with Michael McGreevy, who owns a respectable 3.12 ERA, but his 3-7 record reflects St. Louis' inability to consistently provide offensive support. While McGreevy has pitched competitively, he'll face one of baseball's deepest and most disciplined lineups.

Milwaukee Is the Better Complete Team

This handicap extends well beyond the starting pitchers.

The Brewers have earned the National League's best record because they excel in every phase of the game. They combine quality starting pitching with one of baseball's deepest bullpens, strong team defense, aggressive baserunning, and an offense capable of manufacturing runs throughout the lineup.

Milwaukee's bullpen has been one of the club's biggest strengths all season, consistently protecting late leads and shortening games once the starters exit. That advantage becomes especially important against a Cardinals offense that has struggled to consistently score against Milwaukee pitching.

Key Stats

Brewers: 58-33 overall

58-33 overall Cardinals: 47-43 overall

47-43 overall Brewers lead the season series 6-1

Brewers have won 8 of their last 10 games

Brewers are 26-8 as road favorites

Brewers swept Tuesday's doubleheader

Moneyline: Brewers -137

Total: 7.5 runs

Why the Brewers Moneyline Has Value

While the -1.5 run line at +125 offers a larger payout, the moneyline at -137 is the safer investment.

Milwaukee has consistently proven to be the superior team throughout the season. The Brewers have dominated the season series, possess the stronger pitching staff, feature one of baseball's most reliable bullpens, and continue to play outstanding baseball entering the All-Star break.

Rather than needing a multi-run victory, backing the moneyline simply asks Milwaukee to continue doing what it has done against St. Louis all season—win baseball games.

With a 6-1 edge in the season series and advantages across nearly every phase of the game, the moneyline offers a high-probability betting opportunity at a reasonable price.

Milwaukee has been the better team from Opening Day through early July. The Brewers own the superior record, have dominated this season series, continue to play excellent baseball, and send the more proven starter to the mound. Add in a dominant bullpen and an outstanding 26-8 record as a road favorite, and the Brewers are one of the safest moneyline plays on Wednesday's MLB betting slate.

For bettors looking to avoid the added variance of the run line, Milwaukee -137 offers the best combination of value and probability, making the Brewers one of today's top MLB betting picks.

Best Bet: Brewers ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -137)

Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

One of the most deceptive matchups on Wednesday's MLB betting slate is the Athletics vs. Tigers. While both teams enter the game with identical 41-50 records, their recent performances tell completely different stories. Detroit is playing some of its best baseball of the season, while Oakland continues to spiral, making the Tigers -1.5 runs one of the strongest MLB betting picks today.

Athletics vs. Tigers Betting Preview

Season records don't always tell the full story, and this matchup is a perfect example.

The Tigers have won seven of their last 10 games, outscoring opponents by 22 runs during that stretch. Their starting pitching has consistently kept them in games, the offense has produced timely hits, and the bullpen has protected late leads.

The Athletics have gone in the opposite direction. Oakland is just 2-8 over its last 10 games and has been outscored by 22 runs. The lineup has struggled to generate offense, while the pitching staff has allowed opponents to build early leads that have been difficult to overcome.

Momentum matters over a 162-game season, and right now these clubs couldn't be trending in more opposite directions.

Starting Pitching Edge: Tigers

Detroit hands the ball to rookie Troy Melton, who has quickly become one of the pleasant surprises in the Tigers rotation.

Melton enters with a 4-1 record and a 2.05 ERA, and he has been nearly unhittable lately. Over his last three starts, he owns a 0.98 ERA, consistently working deep into games while limiting hard contact and keeping opposing hitters off balance.

Oakland counters with veteran left-hander Jeffrey Springs, whose season has gone the opposite direction.

Springs is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA, and his recent performances have been particularly concerning. He's allowed crooked numbers in several recent outings and has struggled to pitch deep into games, putting additional pressure on an Athletics bullpen that has already logged significant innings.

That gives Detroit a clear advantage in the most important matchup of the night.

Tigers Hold the Bullpen Advantage

Even if this game remains close through the middle innings, Detroit still owns another edge.

The Tigers' bullpen has been significantly more reliable over the past several weeks, while Oakland's relief corps has struggled to stop rallies once games begin to slip away. That late-game advantage becomes even more valuable when backing a run-line favorite, as Detroit has multiple opportunities to extend a one-run lead.

Situational Betting Trends Favor Detroit

Several betting trends also point toward the Tigers.

Detroit is 15-9 as a home favorite this season.

this season. The Tigers are 7-3 in their last 10 games .

. Detroit has a +22 run differential over its last 10 games.

over its last 10 games. Oakland is 2-8 in its last 10 games .

. The Athletics have been outscored by 22 runs during that span.

While both clubs share the same overall record, recent performance suggests they're playing at completely different levels entering Wednesday's matchup.

Why the Tigers -1.5 Run Line Has Value

Laying the run line often requires multiple advantages, and Detroit checks nearly every box.

The Tigers have the hotter offense, the superior starting pitcher, the more dependable bullpen, home-field advantage, and significantly better recent form. When one team is consistently winning while the other continues to lose by multiple runs, backing the better club to cover the run line becomes a logical betting strategy.

Detroit has also shown an ability to capitalize on weaker opponents during its recent surge, exactly the type of profile bettors want when laying 1.5 runs.

This is one of the strongest run-line opportunities on Wednesday's MLB slate. Although the standings show both teams at 41-50, recent results paint a completely different picture. Detroit has been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past two weeks, while Oakland has been one of the coldest.

With Troy Melton continuing to dominate, Jeffrey Springs struggling to find consistency, a significant +44 swing in recent run differential between the two clubs (+22 for Detroit, -22 for Oakland), and Detroit's success as a home favorite, the Tigers are well-positioned to win this game by multiple runs.

Best Bet: Tigers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (The Score +130)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions