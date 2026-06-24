Michael Rathburn shares all his plays from today's packed MLB card on a gorgeous Wednesday of baseball. Jose Soriano looks to right his recently shaky ship vs. the Orioles today

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, June 24

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Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Best Bets and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox (32-45) and Colorado Rockies (31-49) close out their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field in one of the more intriguing MLB betting matchups on the June 24 slate. Boston enters as a -170 road favorite, while Colorado is listed at +145. The run line is Red Sox -1.5 (-115) and Rockies +1.5 (-105), with the total sitting at 10.5 runs.

For bettors looking at Wednesday's MLB picks and best bets, the Red Sox vs. Rockies matchup features one of the largest starting pitching advantages on the board.

Boston enters the finale having won six of its last 10 games, while Colorado is just 3-7 over its last 10 contests. The Rockies continue to sit near the bottom of Major League Baseball in team ERA, WHIP and run differential, while the Red Sox offense has shown signs of life recently, scoring five or more runs in six of its last 10 games.

The Red Sox will hand the ball to left-hander Ranger Suarez, who has quietly been one of the most effective starters in baseball this season. Suarez enters Wednesday with a 3-3 record, 2.93 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts and continues to generate weak contact while limiting free passes.

Colorado counters with veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland, who enters the matchup with a 1-7 record, 7.36 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. Freeland has allowed 12.0 hits per nine innings this season and has struggled to work deep into games. The Rockies have lost six of his last seven starts, and opposing hitters have consistently produced traffic on the bases against him.

The offensive matchup also favors Boston. The Red Sox own advantages in team OPS, slugging percentage and extra-base hits, while Colorado continues to struggle generating consistent offense despite playing half of its games at Coors Field.

Weather conditions should further support offense at Coors Field. Forecasts call for temperatures near 90 degrees with dry air and light winds, conditions that typically allow the baseball to carry well in Denver's high altitude environment.

When evaluating the Red Sox vs. Rockies odds and betting preview, the starting pitching matchup remains the deciding factor. Suarez owns a 4.43-run advantage in ERA and a substantially lower WHIP than Freeland. Boston also enters the game with better recent form, the hotter lineup and a significant edge in overall pitching quality.

Between Suarez's dominant season, Freeland's struggles and Colorado's recent form, the Red Sox appear well-positioned to win comfortably. In a game featuring one of the biggest pitching mismatches on Wednesday's MLB schedule, backing Boston on the run line provides the strongest value.

The combination of Ranger Suarez's consistency, Boston's recent offensive surge and Colorado's pitching issues makes the Red Sox run line one of the top MLB best bets for June 24, 2026.

Best Bet: Red Sox -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -106)

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Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets and Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles (38-43) and Los Angeles Angels (33-48) conclude their three-game series Wednesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Baltimore enters the matchup as a +108 underdog, while Los Angeles is listed as a -125 favorite. The run line is Angels -1.5 (+158) and Orioles +1.5 (-190), with the total set at 9.5 runs. Among Wednesday's MLB picks and best bets, the Orioles vs. Angels matchup stands out because of one of the largest starting pitching mismatches on the board.

The Orioles have dropped six of their last 10 games and continue to struggle away from Camden Yards. Los Angeles has played more competitive baseball recently, posting a 5-5 record over its last 10 contests while receiving improved production from its starting rotation. Despite Baltimore holding the better overall record, the Angels enter this matchup with the more favorable pitching situation.

Los Angeles will hand the ball to right-hander Jose Soriano, who has quietly emerged as one of the American League's most reliable starters. Soriano enters Wednesday with an 8-4 record, 3.03 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts and owns one of the best ground-ball rates in baseball. Soriano has consistently limited damage, worked deep into games and provided stability for an Angels rotation that has exceeded expectations in recent weeks.

Baltimore counters with Trey Gibson, who enters with a 5.81 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. Gibson has struggled with command throughout the season, issuing too many free passes while allowing frequent traffic on the bases. His combination of a low strikeout rate and elevated walk rate has made it difficult to escape innings cleanly, contributing to one of the highest WHIPs among Wednesday's starting pitchers.

The Orioles hold a slight edge offensively, ranking ahead of Los Angeles in several key categories, including runs scored and team OPS. However, that advantage may not be enough to overcome the significant disparity on the mound.

Weather conditions should be favorable for pitchers, with temperatures expected in the mid-70s and only light winds throughout the evening. That environment further benefits Soriano, whose sinker-heavy approach generates weak contact and limits home run opportunities.

When evaluating the Orioles vs. Angels odds and betting preview, the starting pitching matchup remains the deciding factor. Soriano owns a substantial advantage in ERA, WHIP and overall consistency, while Gibson has struggled to limit baserunners all season.

In a game featuring one of the clearest pitching edges on Wednesday's MLB slate, Los Angeles has a strong path to victory. With Soriano in excellent form and Gibson continuing to battle command issues, the Angels moneyline offers one of the strongest values among today's MLB picks.

The combination of Jose Soriano's outstanding season, Trey Gibson's struggles and Los Angeles' significant advantage on the mound makes the Angels moneyline one of the top MLB best bets for June 24, 2026.

Best Bet: Angels ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -122)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals wrap up their series Wednesday night at Nationals Park in a matchup that features two struggling starting pitchers and favorable conditions for offense. Philadelphia enters as a -135 road favorite, while Washington is listed at +115. The run line sits at Phillies -1.5 (+130) and Nationals +1.5 (-155), with the total set at 9.5 runs.

Among Wednesday's MLB picks and best bets, the Phillies vs. Nationals matchup stands out as one of the strongest opportunities to target the over.

Philadelphia enters the contest having won six of its last 10 games, while Washington has gone 4-6 over the same span. The Phillies remain in the National League playoff race thanks to one of the league's better offenses, while the Nationals continue to rely on their lineup to compensate for inconsistent pitching.

The Phillies will send veteran right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound. Nola's season has been a surprising disappointment, as he enters Wednesday with a 5.71 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. He has struggled to consistently put hitters away, allowing more hard contact than usual and failing to provide the level of run prevention Philadelphia has come to expect.

Washington counters with veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas, who has also endured a difficult season. Mikolas enters the matchup with a 5.47 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. He has allowed frequent contact throughout the year and has struggled to miss bats, creating opportunities for opposing offenses to string together rallies.

The offensive matchup heavily supports a higher-scoring game. Philadelphia ranks among the better offensive teams in baseball, while Washington has shown the ability to produce runs at home despite its overall record. Both lineups enter Wednesday facing starters with ERAs above 5.40 and WHIPs approaching or exceeding 1.40.

Weather conditions should further benefit hitters. Forecasts call for warm temperatures and humid summer conditions in Washington, creating an environment that typically favors offense and helps the baseball carry.

When evaluating the Phillies vs. Nationals odds and betting preview, the biggest factor is the starting pitching matchup. Nola and Mikolas have combined for an ERA above 11.00 this season, and neither pitcher enters the game in strong form.

With two vulnerable starters, favorable hitting conditions and lineups capable of producing runs, this matchup profiles as one of the best over opportunities on Wednesday's MLB slate.

The combination of Aaron Nola's struggles, Miles Mikolas' inability to miss bats and two capable offenses makes the over 9.5 runs one of the top MLB best bets for June 24, 2026.

Best Bet: Phillies/Nationals OVER 9.5 runs for 1 unit (Hard Rock -105)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions