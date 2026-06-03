We've got baseball all day today! Michael Rathburn is here with all the trends and his MLB Picks and Predictions as Cristopher Sanchez looks to keep his scoreless streak alive

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, June 3

Prior article 1-3 -2,45 units

Season 52-62-1 -10.52 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets and Predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks continue their NL West series Wednesday night in Phoenix. Los Angeles enters the matchup as one of the largest favorites on the board at approximately -190, while the Diamondbacks look to gain ground in a tightly contested division race. The total has been bet up to 9 or 9.5 runs at several sportsbooks, creating an interesting betting environment despite a matchup featuring Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Ohtani, who has been nothing short of dominant in 2026. Through nine starts, Ohtani owns a 5-4 record, 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 54 innings. More importantly for bettors, opponents have averaged less than one run per game against him this season. Ohtani has allowed two runs or fewer in all nine starts while helping produce an 8-1 record to the under.

Arizona counters with Zac Gallen, who has endured a difficult season by his standards. Gallen enters with a 5.61 ERA and has allowed 70 hits in just 59.1 innings. While the Dodgers offense has the potential to do damage against Gallen, laying nearly -190 on the moneyline or asking Los Angeles to score six runs to cash a team total over 5.5 creates a much narrower path to profitability.

Instead, the strongest betting angle focuses on Ohtani's dominance.

The Diamondbacks first five innings team total sits at just 1.5 runs, but the number is justified. Ohtani has allowed zero runs in four of his starts, one run in three more starts and two runs in just two starts all season. Arizona would need to score at least two runs during the first five innings to beat this wager, something opponents have consistently struggled to accomplish against the Dodgers superstar.

Recent results further support the play. Ohtani has held Cleveland, Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego and Colorado to one run or fewer while routinely pitching deep enough to eliminate early bullpen exposure. His combination of strikeout ability, command and contact suppression has made opposing offenses virtually disappear during the first half of games.

The best Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks bet for Wednesday is Diamondbacks first five innings team total under 1.5 runs. Rather than laying an expensive Dodgers moneyline or chasing a high Dodgers team total, bettors can directly capitalize on Ohtani's dominance in the market that best reflects his impact. A scoreless or one-run Arizona output through five innings remains the most likely outcome

Best Bet: Dbacks UNDER 1.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

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San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Bets and Predictions

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies close out their series Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in a matchup featuring one of baseball's hottest pitchers. San Diego enters the game at 32-27 and remains firmly in the National League Wild Card race, while Philadelphia sits at 31-29 as they attempti to climb back into the NL playoff picture after an inconsistent first two months of the season.

Recent meetings between these clubs have favored Philadelphia. The Phillies have won four of the last five matchups, including a 3-0 victory over San Diego on May 27. During those five games, the Padres have scored just five total runs, averaging only one run per game against Philadelphia pitching.

The spotlight Wednesday belongs to Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. The 28-year-old enters with an 8-3 record, 1.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 78.1 innings. Sanchez has been virtually untouchable over the past month, carrying a remarkable 44.2-inning scoreless streak into this matchup. He has not allowed a run since April and has consistently worked deep into games, helping Philadelphia minimize bullpen exposure while dominating opposing lineups.

The Padres will counter with veteran right-hander Walker Buehler. While Buehler has flashed signs of returning to form and still possesses swing-and-miss ability, he has not demonstrated the same level of consistency as Sanchez. The matchup projects as a pitching-driven contest, especially with San Diego facing one of the hottest starters in baseball.

The betting market currently lists Philadelphia around -225 on the moneyline with a total of 7.5 runs. While Sanchez has earned every bit of his ace status, laying -225 on a baseball moneyline is difficult to justify. Even elite pitchers lose games, and the price leaves little margin for error.

Instead, bettors should focus on derivative markets that better capitalize on Sanchez's dominance. Phillies -1.5 runs offers a stronger return than the expensive moneyline. The under 7.5 runs is also attractive given Sanchez's scoreless streak and the likelihood of a low-scoring game. However, the strongest betting angle may be Padres team total under 2.5 runs. San Diego has struggled against Philadelphia in this matchup, and Sanchez has held opponents to two runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts this season.

The best Padres vs. Phillies bets for Wednesday are Padres team total under 2.5 runs, under 7.5 runs and Phillies -1.5 runs. If Sanchez extends his scoreless streak, a 4-0 or 5-1 Phillies victory is a realistic outcome at Citizens Bank Park.

Best Bet: Padres UNDER 2.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +105)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets and Predictions

The Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds wrap up their interleague series Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati enters the matchup at 30-29 and sits fourth in the NL Central, while Kansas City is 22-38 and fourth in the AL Central. The Reds remain within striking distance of the National League Wild Card race, while the Royals are trying to avoid falling further behind after a difficult start to the season.

Recent form favors Cincinnati. The Reds have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games and continue to receive strong contributions from their starting rotation. Kansas City, meanwhile, has struggled to generate consistent offense and has dropped seven of its last 10 contests. The Royals have also had issues away from home, where run production has been significantly lower than at Kauffman Stadium.

The biggest edge in this matchup belongs to Cincinnati right-hander Chase Burns. The rookie has quickly established himself as one of baseball's most impressive young starters, posting an 8-3 record, 2.00 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 64.1 innings. Burns has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 11 starts this season and has consistently delivered against quality competition, including the Phillies, Astros, Rangers and Mets.

Burns' strikeout profile is especially impressive. He has recorded seven or more strikeouts in eight of his 11 starts and enters Wednesday averaging more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. His ability to miss bats has helped limit big innings and prevent opposing offenses from building momentum early in games.

Kansas City counters with Stephen Kolek, who relies more on contact management than overpowering stuff. While Kolek has shown flashes of effectiveness, he does not possess the swing-and-miss arsenal of Burns. That difference becomes magnified at Great American Ball Park, one of the most hitter-friendly venues in baseball, where limiting contact is often critical.

Weather conditions should favorable the offense, with temperatures expected in the upper 70s and light winds. However, the starting pitching mismatch remains the primary handicap in this game.

The betting market currently lists Cincinnati around -136 with a total of 8.5 runs. Rather than trusting bullpens over nine innings, the best approach is isolating the strongest edge on the field.

The best Royals vs. Reds bet for Wednesday is Reds First Five Innings Moneyline. Burns has been one of baseball's most reliable starters through the first half of games, and Cincinnati owns a significant advantage on the mound. With Burns allowing two earned runs or fewer in 10 of 11 starts and Kolek facing a difficult road environment, the Reds are well-positioned to carry a lead into the sixth inning.

Best Bet: Reds -0.5 runs F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -125)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions