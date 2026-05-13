Check out Michael Rathburn's MLB Picks and Predictions for today's packed all-day slate. Shohei Ohtani takes the ball but won't bat for the Dodgers today

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 13

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Season 37-43 -6.75 units

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San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets and Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers (22-16) host the San Diego Padres (24-16) on Wednesday at American Family Field in the second game of a three-game series.

Milwaukee enters on a five-game winning streak after rallying for a 6-4 victory Tuesday night. They used a five-run fourth inning to erase an early deficit. The Brewers sit 3.5 games behind the division-leading Cubs in the NL Central, while San Diego remains atop the NL West despite recent offensive inconsistency away from home.

Probable Pitchers

Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Brewers

Record: 3-2

ERA: 2.45

WHIP: 0.95

Misiorowski has emerged as one of baseball's premier breakout arms, overpowering hitters with elite swing-and-miss stuff. Across 44 innings, the hard-throwing right-hander has piled up 70 strikeouts while allowing minimal hard contact. His advanced metrics support the dominance, with xERA, FIP and xFIP all sitting in the mid-2.00 range.

Michael King, RHP, Padres

Record: 3-2

ERA: 2.76

WHIP: 1.05

King continues to provide stability at the top of San Diego's rotation. The right-hander has logged 45.2 innings with 45 strikeouts while consistently limiting damage and avoiding big innings. His ability to generate weak contact and pitch efficiently has helped anchor one of the National League's top pitching staffs.

Betting Odds

Moneyline: Brewers -135 to -142 | Padres +118 to +120

Brewers -135 to -142 | Padres +118 to +120 Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+146 to +160) | Padres +1.5 (-178 to -192)

Brewers -1.5 (+146 to +160) | Padres +1.5 (-178 to -192) Total: 7 to 7.5 runs

Weather

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s and light winds should create favorable pitching conditions in Milwaukee.

Betting Outlook

This matchup profiles as a classic low-scoring National League battle.

Both starters bring swing-and-miss upside, strong command and the ability to work deep into games. Milwaukee and San Diego also feature reliable late-inning bullpen arms capable of protecting slim leads and suppressing rallies.

Misiorowski's strikeout rate gives the Brewers a significant edge in controlling contact, while King's efficiency and composure continue to keep opposing offenses in check. San Diego's road offense has cooled recently, and Milwaukee's recent success has largely been driven by pitching and timely situational hitting rather than explosive run production.

With two elite starters, quality bullpens and pitcher-friendly weather conditions, scoring opportunities could be limited throughout the night.

Best Bet: Padres/Brewers UNDER 7.0 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Predictions

The San Francisco Giants (17-24) continue their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (24-17) on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

San Francisco has already taken the first two games of the series, including a 6-2 win Tuesday night, while exposing recent offensive struggles from Los Angeles. The Dodgers remain near the top of the NL West standings but have dropped three of their last four games and continue to search for consistency at the plate — particularly against left-handed pitching.

Probable Pitchers

Robbie Ray, LHP, Giants

Record: 3-4

ERA: 2.76

WHIP: 1.09

Ray has quietly been one of San Francisco's most reliable starters this season. The veteran left-hander has logged 45.2 innings with 47 strikeouts while showing improved command, especially on the road. His ability to generate swing-and-miss stuff against lefty-vulnerable lineups gives the Giants a favorable matchup entering Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani, RHP, Dodgers

Record: 2-2

ERA: 0.97

WHIP: 0.81

Ohtani has been dominant on the mound, allowing fewer than one earned run per nine innings across 37 frames while striking out 42 hitters. However, Ohtani will not serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter, removing one of the lineup's most dangerous bats during a stretch in which Los Angeles has already struggled offensively.

Betting Odds

Moneyline: Giants +102 to +120 | Dodgers -122 to -140

Giants +102 to +120 | Dodgers -122 to -140 Run Line: Giants +1.5 (-105 to -115) | Dodgers -1.5 (-110 to +100)

Giants +1.5 (-105 to -115) | Dodgers -1.5 (-110 to +100) Total: 8 to 8.5 runs

Weather

Clear skies with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s are expected at Dodger Stadium. Conditions should play relatively neutral overall.

Betting Outlook

The market continues to price Los Angeles aggressively because of Ohtani's presence, but the matchup may be closer than the odds suggest.

San Francisco has already proven capable of competing in this series, while the Dodgers' offense continues to underperform — especially against left-handed pitching. Without Ohtani's bat in the lineup, Los Angeles loses an important middle-of-the-order threat, further increasing pressure on a group that has struggled to generate consistent run production lately.

Even when Ohtani dominates on the mound, the Dodgers have not consistently created separation during this recent offensive downturn. Meanwhile, the Giants have remained competitive in difficult road matchups and continue to profile as a strong run-line team in low-scoring games.

With Ray pitching well and the Dodgers lineup still searching for answers, San Francisco appears well-positioned to keep the game tight throughout.

The Dodgers remain heavily respected by the market, but current form favors a more competitive matchup than the line indicates. Back San Francisco to stay within a run in another tightly contested NL West battle.

Best Bet: Giants +1.5 runs for 0.5 unit (BetMGM +100)

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets and Predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates (23-19) continue their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies (16-26) on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh opened the series with a 3-1 victory Tuesday behind another dominant outing from Paul Skenes, who struck out 10 over eight innings. The Pirates remain in the thick of the NL Central race, while Colorado continues to struggle, especially away from Coors Field.

Probable Pitchers

Mitch Keller, RHP, Pirates

Record: 4-1

ERA: 2.87

WHIP: 1.04

Keller has been highly effective this season, particularly at PNC Park, where he continues to limit hard contact and work efficiently deep into games. Across 47 innings, the right-hander has paired solid strikeout numbers with strong command, while advanced metrics like a 3.14 FIP support his overall success.

Jose Quintana, LHP, Rockies

Record: 1-2

ERA: 3.90

WHIP: 1.33

Quintana enters with a respectable ERA, but underlying indicators suggest regression may be coming. The veteran left-hander has struggled to miss bats consistently and owns a much weaker expected profile, including an xFIP near 6.00. Road matchups against disciplined lineups have been especially problematic.

Betting Odds

Moneyline: Pirates -176 to -186 | Rockies +148 to +158

Pirates -176 to -186 | Rockies +148 to +158 Run Line: Pirates -1.5 (+118 to +130) | Rockies +1.5 (-138 to -150)

Pirates -1.5 (+118 to +130) | Rockies +1.5 (-138 to -150) Total: 8 to 8.5 runs

Weather

Temperatures in the upper 50s with light winds should create favorable pitching conditions at PNC Park.

Betting Outlook

Pittsburgh appears to hold a significant edge entering Wednesday's matchup.

Keller's ability to limit quality contact and pitch effectively at home matches up well against a Colorado lineup that has consistently struggled on the road. The Rockies remain one of baseball's weakest offensive clubs outside of Coors Field, and their inability to generate sustained offense puts pressure on a pitching staff that has also been inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh continues to win with strong starting pitching, timely hitting and bullpen depth. After taking the opener 3-1, the Pirates are positioned well for another controlled, low-scoring victory.

The market has pushed Pittsburgh into heavy favorite territory on the moneyline, but the better value may come on the run line, especially given Colorado's offensive limitations away from home.

With Keller holding a clear pitching advantage and the Rockies continuing to struggle offensively on the road, Pittsburgh has strong value to win by multiple runs at home

Best Bet: Pirates -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRIvers +120)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions