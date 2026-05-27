MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 27

Prior article 3-2 + 0.51 units

Season 49-53-1 -4.75 units

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Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to stay red hot Wednesday afternoon when they close out a series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Arizona enters the matchup at 30-24 and sitting third in the NL West standings, while San Francisco has fallen to 22-33 and remains near the bottom of the division. The Diamondbacks have been one of baseball's hottest teams lately, winning nine of their last 10 games, while the Giants are just 3-7 over that same stretch.

Recent performance trends strongly favor Arizona entering Wednesday's matchup. The Diamondbacks own a plus-20 run differential over their last 10 games, scoring 56 runs while allowing only 36 during that stretch. Arizona has averaged 5.6 runs per game across its recent surge and continues to receive strong production throughout the lineup. San Francisco has moved in the opposite direction, posting a minus-15 run differential over its last 10 games while struggling offensively and allowing 58 runs during that span.

The Diamondbacks will start veteran right-hander Michael Soroka, who has quietly become a reliable arm in Arizona's rotation this season. Soroka enters Wednesday with a 6-2 record, 3.27 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 55 innings pitched. His advanced metrics remain strong as well, including a 25.8% strikeout rate, 6.3% walk rate, 2.93 FIP and 3.34 xFIP. Soroka has also done an excellent job limiting hard contact while consistently working deep into games during Arizona's recent winning stretch.

San Francisco counters with rookie Trevor McDonald, who enters Wednesday with a 2-1 record, 4.76 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 22.2 innings. McDonald has shown swing-and-miss ability with a 23.1% strikeout rate and excellent command reflected by a 4.4% walk rate. However, his underlying numbers still suggest potential regression ahead, including a 4.00 FIP and 3.43 xFIP entering this matchup against a surging Arizona lineup.

The betting market currently lists Arizona around -126 on the moneyline, while San Francisco sits near +115. The run line is Diamondbacks -1.5 (+135), and the over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Weather conditions at Oracle Park are expected to feature temperatures in the upper 50s with light winds and typical marine air, creating relatively neutral scoring conditions Wednesday afternoon.

The betting angle here is backing the Diamondbacks on the moneyline. Arizona owns the clear edge in recent form, offensive momentum and overall team consistency entering this matchup. With the Giants continuing to struggle offensively and the Diamondbacks dominating opponents during their recent run, Arizona remains the stronger side Wednesday at Oracle Park

Best Bet: Diamondbacks ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -126)

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Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their offensive surge Wednesday night when they face the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Wednesday's Dodgers vs Rockies matchup presents one of the strongest MLB team total betting opportunities on the board, especially with Los Angeles facing a vulnerable Colorado pitching staff. The Dodgers enter the game at 34-20 and leading the NL West standings, while the Rockies sit at 20-35 near the bottom of the National League after dropping seven of their last eight games.

Recent form strongly favors Los Angeles entering Wednesday night. The Dodgers exploded for 15 runs Tuesday and are averaging more than six runs per game over their last 10 contests. Los Angeles continues to rank among MLB's top offenses in OPS, slugging percentage and total runs scored behind a loaded lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Colorado's pitching staff, meanwhile, remains one of the weakest units in baseball, particularly once games reach the middle innings and bullpen usage increases.

The Dodgers are expected to start Ohtani, who has been dominant on the mound all season. Ohtani enters Wednesday with a 4-2 record, microscopic 0.73 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across eight starts. His elite swing-and-miss profile and ability to suppress hard contact continue to make him one of baseball's toughest matchups. Against a Rockies offense that historically struggles away from Coors Field, Los Angeles should once again control the run-prevention side of the matchup.

Colorado counters with veteran right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who enters 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 53.2 innings pitched. However, Sugano's underlying metrics suggest significant regression risk ahead. He owns just a 12.6% strikeout rate alongside a 6.8% walk rate, while his advanced metrics include a concerning 5.11 FIP and 4.89 xFIP. Sugano has also struggled generating swing-and-miss against power-heavy lineups, which becomes a major concern against a Dodgers offense currently swinging the bats at an elite level. (fangraphs.com)

The betting market currently lists Los Angeles around -420 on the moneyline, while Colorado sits near +330. The run line options are Dodgers -1.5 and -2.5, with the full game total sitting around 9.0 runs. Weather conditions at Dodger Stadium are expected to feature temperatures in the low 60s with mild winds blowing slightly toward left-center field, creating favorable hitting conditions Wednesday night.

From a betting perspective, laying -420 with the Dodgers is nearly impossible unless included as part of a multi-leg parlay. The alternate run line options also carry inflated pricing and limited positive expected value. Instead of forcing exposure through expensive sides, the cleaner betting angle is attacking Colorado's pitching staff directly through the Dodgers team total over 5.5 runs at near even money.

The best bet for Dodgers vs Rockies on Wednesday is Dodgers team total over 5.5 runs. Los Angeles is facing a contact-oriented starter with weak underlying metrics backed by one of MLB's weakest bullpens. After erupting for 15 runs Tuesday night and continuing to generate elite hard-contact numbers throughout the lineup, the Dodgers are positioned well to continue their offensive momentum and clear the six-run mark Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium

Best Bet: Dodgers OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies look to complete a series sweep Wednesday afternoon when they face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Wednesday's Phillies vs Padres matchup presents one of the strongest first five inning MLB betting opportunities on the board, particularly because of the significant starting pitching advantage favoring Philadelphia. The Phillies enter the matchup playing strong baseball behind one of the hottest rotations in the National League, while San Diego is trying to snap a three-game losing streak after dropping the first two games of the series.

Philadelphia has won seven of its last 10 games and continues to receive dominant production from its starting staff. Phillies starters have consistently limited hard contact during this stretch, while the lineup has started to heat up behind Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner. San Diego's offense, meanwhile, has cooled significantly over the past week and continues to struggle generating consistent production against quality left-handed pitching.

The Phillies are expected to hand the ball to left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball. Sánchez enters Wednesday with a 5-2 record, 1.62 ERA and elite underlying metrics supporting his breakout campaign. He owns a stellar 1.94 FIP alongside excellent swing-and-miss rates and has built a streak of 37.2 consecutive scoreless innings entering this matchup. Sánchez is also coming off a dominant complete-game shutout against Pittsburgh where he struck out 13 batters.

San Diego counters with veteran right-hander Walker Buehler, who enters Wednesday with a 3-2 record and 5.05 ERA. While Buehler still flashes quality strikeout ability, his overall consistency has been a major issue throughout the season, particularly early in games. Opposing hitters have generated significantly harder contact against him this season, and his command has fluctuated from start to start against stronger lineups.

The betting market currently lists Philadelphia around -165 on the moneyline, while San Diego sits near +140. The over/under has also dropped from 7.5 to 7 runs, signaling expectations for a lower-scoring game built around strong starting pitching and limited offensive opportunities. Weather conditions at Petco Park are expected to feature temperatures in the upper 60s with light marine-layer air creating favorable pitching conditions Wednesday afternoon.

From a betting perspective, laying -1.5 runs with Philadelphia is not the strongest angle in a game carrying such a low total. This matchup profiles much more like a 3-2 or 4-3 style game rather than a potential blowout. Instead, the cleaner betting angle is isolating the Phillies' clear starting pitching advantage before the matchup reaches the bullpen innings.

The best MLB bet for Wednesday's Phillies vs Padres game is Phillies first five innings -0.5 runs at -130. That wager directly isolates the major edge Philadelphia holds with Sánchez on the mound while avoiding later-game bullpen variance. With Sánchez currently pitching at a Cy Young-caliber level and Buehler continuing to battle inconsistency early in starts, Philadelphia is positioned well to carry an early lead through the first five innings Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.

Best Bet: Phillies -0.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -130)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions