MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, August 18

Sunday's MLB slate offers lots of action, and our betting expert Juan Pablo Aravena has chosen his three best bets for this August 16 slate. Find two player props and one over/under bet in this card.

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Sunday's MLB slate offers several intriguing betting opportunities, but three wagers stand out thanks to favorable pitching matchups and recent trends.

We've highlighted two strikeout props featuring starters with plenty of swing-and-miss upside, along with a total that pits two of the National League's top pitching staffs against each other in Los Angeles.

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Best MLB Bets Today

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease over 8.5 strikeouts, -120 @ FanDuel

Cease has put together a Cy Young-caliber campaign and is having one of the best seasons of his career, posting his second-best ERA (2.40) and tied for his lowest WHIP (1.07) of his eight-year career in the majors. Cease is on the verge of reaching 200 strikeouts -- and if he hits this proposed line, he'd hit that mark.

New York has scored just two runs over its last three games while riding a three-game losing skid entering the series finale, and with several key bats still sidelined or slumping, Cease is in position to pile up whiffs if he works into the sixth or seventh inning. Given his elite strikeout rate and the Yankees' recent offensive struggles, backing him to record at least nine punchouts is an appealing play. Cease has notched over 8.5 punchouts in five of his last seven games while posting a career-best 13.1 K/9.

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Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels

Noah Cameron over 5.5 strikeouts, -125 @ BetMGM

Cameron draws one of the better strikeout matchups on Sunday's board against an Angels lineup that has struggled to make consistent contact throughout the season. The left-hander has recorded 118 strikeouts in 23 starts in 2026, already a career-best mark surpassing his 2025 numbers, and he'll be facing a lineup that ranks second in total strikeouts this season with 1,170, just seven behind the league-worst Pirates (1,177) entering Sunday's action.

Cameron has shown the ability to miss bats with both his fastball and changeup, and if he can work through six innings, this number is well within reach. With Ryan Johnson (6.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP) opposing him, Kansas City also has a good chance to play from ahead, increasing the likelihood that Cameron remains on the mound long enough to cash this play. Cameron has hit this mark in five of his last seven appearances but recorded just two punchouts in 5.2 innings against the Dodgers in his past start Aug. 10.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Under 7.5 runs, +115 @ HardRock

Pitching takes center stage in this matchup, making the under an attractive option at plus money. Milwaukee hands the ball to Logan Henderson (2.88 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Tarik Skubal (2.93 ERA), one of baseball's premier left-handers. Both teams possess dangerous lineups, with the Brewers and Dodgers sitting fifth (602) and fourth (614) in runs scored in 2026, but they also feature bullpens capable of protecting a low-scoring game once the starters depart.

The Dodgers own a 3.69 collective ERA (sixth), and the Brewers rank third at 3.51. Plus, with two quality arms on the mound and a total set at 7.5, every run carries extra weight. Rather than betting on either offense to break through against elite pitching, taking the under provides value in what projects to be a tightly contested game.

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MLB Picks Recap