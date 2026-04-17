Top MLB Prop Bets for April 17: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday brings the first games of some exciting series, including the Phillies hosting the Braves and the Tigers taking on the Red Sox. We also have plenty of betting options to sift through. Here are three player props that stand out amongst the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 11-6-1 (+3.37 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets April 17

Jose Ramirez over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-132) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Ramirez only had one multi-hit performance over his first 12 games of the season. Since then, he is 11-for-31 (.355) with a .459 OBP, three home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored over his last eight games. It was only a matter of time before he got hot at the plate, considering his career .224 ISO and .360 wOBA.

Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the Orioles. He has produced more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) on his way to a 2.36 WHIP over three starts. Opposing hitters also have a 39.1% hard-hit rate against him, which would be the second-highest mark of his career. Don't expect him to be the pitcher that slows Ramirez down.

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Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Betting Picks

Ronald Acuna Jr. 1+ walks (+103) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Acuna recorded a 17.2% walk rate last season, which was the second-highest mark of his career. He has an 11.8% walk rate in 2025 which is right in line with his career walk rate of 12.0%. Not only does he have a good eye at the plate, but opposing pitchers tend to be careful with him, given his power production.

Acuna has a great opportunity to draw at least one walk Friday with Taijuan Walker on the mound for the Phillies. He has produced a walk rate of at least 9.7% in two of the last three seasons and he already has issued seven walks across 14.2 innings this year. Walker is also home run prone, allowing 49 of them over 222 innings since the start of the 2024 season. Expect him to be careful with Acuna, making this wager appealing.

St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros Betting Picks

Alec Burleson over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

We're only halfway through April and the Astros are already running out of healthy starting pitchers. For this game, they will call Peter Lambert up from the minors to make the start. He has not pitched in the majors since 2024 and has a career 5.40 xERA and 1.61 WHIP.

As we look to attack this matchup with Lambert, rolling with Burleson to record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI stands out. He doesn't swing and miss much, producing a 13.4% strikeout rate for his career. He has a .353 wOBA this season, posting a 13.8% walk rate to go along with his 10.0% strikeout rate. Once Lambert departs the game, Burleson could also be productive against an Astros bullpen that has a 1.65 WHIP out of the gate.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap