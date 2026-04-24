It's somehow a month into baseball season! We have a packed Friday and Mike Barner shares his top MLB Picks and Props for the day including a play on the red-hot Yordan Alvarez

Top MLB Prop Bets for April 24: Expert Picks & Insights

We have some exciting matchups across baseball on Friday, including the Dodgers hosting the Cubs. A packed slate also means a bevy of player props to sift through. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 14-9-1 (+3.09 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets April 24

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Betting Picks

Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (-116) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Alvarez has been one of the most productive hitters in baseball out of the gate. After recording just six home runs over 48 games last year, he already has 11 of them across 26 games. He has also hit eight doubles on his way to a .347 batting average. In addition to his 21.2% barrel rate, he only has a 9.3% strikeout rate.

Will Warren will get the start for the Yankees. He has been better this year because he has elevated his strikeout rate to 29.5%. Given how well Alvarez makes contact, that might not help him in this matchup. This game being in Houston is noteworthy because Warren has a career 1.54 WHIP on the road. Lefties have a .348 wOBA and .446 slugging percentage against him during his time in the majors. He could have plenty of problems with Alvarez.

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Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Betting Picks

Andrew Painter over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-117) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Painter hasn't lasted more than 5.1 innings in any of his four outings. In two of them, he allowed at least three earned runs. His 1.36 WHIP isn't helping matters, and it's a worrisome stat because he also had a 1.55 WHIP over 106.2 innings at Triple-A last year. He also allowed 1.5 HR/9 at that level.

The Braves have one of the hottest lineups in the majors, leading in hits and runs scored, plus they rank second in home runs. Painter just faced them in his last outing, giving up three runs across four innings. Warm temperatures should lead to a good hitting environment in this game, so look for the Braves to jump on Painter early.

Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals Betting Picks

Chase Meidroth over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-116) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Munetaka Murakami already has 10 home runs, generating plenty of headlines in Chicago. Home runs are not Meidroth's forte, but he is a tough out with his 11.8% walk rate and 19.6% strikeout rate. He enters Friday on an eight-game hitting streak that has seen him go 12-for-31 (.387) with 10 runs scored.

The Nationals are expected to use Miles Mikolas as their "bulk" pitcher tonight and he has an ugly 1.98 WHIP over five appearances. In addition to allowing 29 hits over 19.2 innings, the veteran has given up six home runs. Meidroth has a career .268 batting average and .358 OBP at home, versus a .243 average and .308 OBP on the road. Being at home for a favorable matchup leaves Meidroth with the potential to be on base a couple of times, making this wager appealing.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap