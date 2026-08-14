Top MLB Prop Bets for August 14: Expert Picks & Insights

There are several exciting matchups on the docket for Friday, including the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. A packed slate means lots of player props to sift through. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 69-45-1 (+12.64 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets August 14

Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Betting Picks

Tyler Soderstrom Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-140) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Zack Gelof Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-105) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Kumar Rocker will start for the Rangers, and he is coming off a bad outing against the Baltimore Orioles in which he was lit up for six runs over three innings. It was the third time over his last eight starts that he gave up at least six runs. After recording a 1.46 WHIP last season, he has again struggled to keep hitters off base with a 1.38 WHIP this year. It's not helping matters that he only has a 21.4 percent strikeout rate. With his lack of overpowering stuff, a start at the hitter-friendly home park of the A's is a recipe for disaster.

Two hitters could thrive in this matchup. The first is Soderstrom, who has a .350 wOBA, and is on pace to set a new career high with his .230 ISO. With regards to this prop, he has tallied at least two combined hits, runs and RBI in eight of his last 10 games. Helping his cause to do it again is that he has excelled at home, where he has a .384 wOBA and a .286 ISO.

The second hitter we want to attack this matchup with is Gelof, who recently returned from the injured list. Over three games since coming back, he went 5-for-12 with two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored. All three of those games were at home, where he has a .409 wOBA and a .271 ISO this year. With Gelof showing no signs of rust coming off his recent injury, taking him to record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI is also appealing.

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Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Betting Picks

CJ Abrams Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-137) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Nationals' lineup is compromised right now with James Wood (oblique) out. However, his absence has not slowed down Abrams. Across nine games since Wood went down, Abrams is 11-for-39 (.282) with one home run, six RBI and seven runs scored. He now has a .383 wOBA and a .257 ISO for the season, which would be by far the highest marks of his career. His quality of contact has improved significantly, leaving him with a 10.4 percent barrel rate.

Abrams has a great matchup Friday against Robert Stock, who slid into the Mets' starting rotation after they were sellers at the trade deadline. In his last outing, he gave up eight runs over three innings to the Pirates. The journeyman 36-year-old has a career 1.70 WHIP over 83.1 innings in the majors. Abrams has a .409 wOBA and a .284 ISO against right-handed pitchers, so don't expect Stock to be the one who slows him down.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap