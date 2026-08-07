Top MLB Prop Bets for August 7: Expert Picks & Insights

Among Friday's 15 games is the opener of an interleague series between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves. The Seattle Mariners will also host the Tampa Bay Rays in another exciting matchup. Let's dig into the entire slate and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 66-42-1 (+12.22 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets August 7

Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Picks

Payton Tolle Over 6.5 strikeouts (-113) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

Tolle had difficult matchups in his last two starts. First, he faced the Athletics in their hitter-friendly home park. He made it through 5.1 innings against them, allowing two runs and recording seven strikeouts. In his last outing, he battled with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He went six innings in that outing, allowing two runs and posting seven strikeouts. That marked his fourth straight start with at least seven strikeouts, increasing his strikeout rate to 26.5% for the season.

Tolle will face the A's again, putting him in a favorable position to extend his streak of games with at least seven strikeouts. Not only did he reach that threshold against them previously, but they have the ninth-highest strikeout rate in baseball versus left-handed pitchers (24.5%). They also have the eighth-highest strikeout rate on the road (23.9%), compared to their 21.4% strikeout rate at home.

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St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

JJ Wetherholt Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-139) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Alec Burleson 1+ walks (+176) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

As the Rockies continue to rack up loses, they will turn to Ryan Feltner to make his 17th start of the season. The fact that he has made that many starts with his 5.75 ERA and 1.46 WHIP shows the lack of talent that they have within their pitching staff. His 5.63 xERA confirms that he is pitching poorly, and him allowing 2.0 HR/9 only exacerbates his bloated WHIP. Over his last four starts, he has allowed 21 runs and eight home runs across 17.2 innings.

There are a couple of players worth attacking this matchup with Feltner. The first is Wetherholt, who is already a good contact hitter with his 15.4 percent strikeout rate. Although left-handed pitchers have held him to a .313 wOBA and a .126 ISO, he has a .341 wOBA and a .147 ISO versus righties. In a game in which the Cardinals could score runs in bunches, Wetherholt is in a favorable position to emerge with at least two combined hits, runs and RBI.

Burleson is one of the most potent hitters in the Cardinals' lineup. He has been especially locked in of late, hitting 21-for-59 (.356) with three home runs and five doubles over his last 16 games. He also had a 10.6% walk rate during that span. The Cardinals are tied for the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball, so Burleson is one of their few power hitters. Feltner, who already has a 9.0 percent walk rate, could be very careful pitching to him, especially if runners are on base. Given the plus odds that come with Burleson to record at least one walk, it's a risk worth taking.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap