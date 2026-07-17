MLB Betting Expert Mike Barner looks into Friday's schedule, offering up a trio of props and picks for two AL games and an interleague battle.

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Top MLB Prop Bets for July 17: Expert Picks & Insights

We have our first full slate of games following the All-Star break, and it's a doozy. Some of the top matchups include the New York Yankees hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers and a doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. Let's dive into all the games and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 55-36-1 (+9.45 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets July 17

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Betting Picks

Roki Sasaki over 4.5 strikeouts (-148) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Sasaki is coming off a quality start against the Colorado Rockies in which he allowed three runs and posted five strikeouts over six innings. He only threw 78 pitches along the way and has had nine days off since then. His biggest problem this season has been keeping hitters inside the ballpark, giving up 19 home runs over 81 innings. However, he has posted at least five strikeouts in nine of his 16 outings.

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf), making their lineup much more manageable. They have been swinging and missing a lot, posting the third-highest strikeout rate in baseball. He'll need to keep the Yankees inside the ballpark, but with the potential that a fully rested Sasaki logs at least five innings, the over is the way to go with his strikeouts prop.

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Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Picks

Yordan Alvarez over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (+112) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Alvarez logged three straight multi-hit games heading into the All-Star break. It was the continuation of a monster first half that saw him record a .315 ISO and a .439 wOBA. He already has 31 home runs and 70 RBI. His career highs in those categories are 37 home runs and 104 RBI, so he could blow past both marks. His quality of contact has been excellent with his 18.6 percent barrel rate and 53.2 percent hard-hit rate.

Working in Alvarez's favor to remain productive is that this game will be played at home, where he has a .355 ISO and a .485 wOBA. He also has an excellent matchup versus Dean Kremer, who has given up nine home runs over four starts this season. Of the 22 home runs that he gave up last season, 14 of them were launched by left-handed hitters. Alvarez's combined hits, runs and RBI prop comes with plus odds, making it too appealing to ignore.

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Troy Melton over 5.5 strikeouts (-120) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Since being called up to the majors towards the end of May, Melton has been stellar for the Detroit Tigers. He has made eight starts, allowing two or fewer runs in seven of them. Helping his cause has been his excellent 0.81 WHIP. He is also missing plenty of bats, recording at least five strikeouts in each of his last six outings. Over his last three starts, he racked up 22 strikeouts across 17.2 innings.

The Angels have a free-swinging lineup. Their 25.0 percent strikeout rate is the highest mark in baseball. At home, they have a 25.5 percent strikeout rate. They also rank 18th in OBP, leaving Melton with the potential to pitch deep into this matchup. The stars could be aligning for him to have another productive evening in the strikeout department.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap