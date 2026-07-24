Top MLB Prop Bets for July 24: Expert Picks & Insights

After a limited slate Thursday, baseball roars back with 15 games Friday. Among the marquee matchups is the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the New York Yankees. With a ton of player props to consider, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three of the top options to target.

Mike Barner's season record: 61-36-1 (+14.25 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets July 24

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Picks

Shane McClanahan Under 5.5 strikeouts (-128) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Yandy Diaz Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-140) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Although McClanahan was roughed up in his last start for six runs (five earned) over five innings, he has a 3.16 ERA for the season. However, his 4.17 xERA isn't as encouraging. A major concern has been his lack of strikeouts. He hasn't struck out more than five batters in any of his last five starts. His strikeout rate is all the way down to 22.5 percent, which is a far cry from his career mark of 27.0 percent.

Prior to this season, McClanahan had not pitched in the majors since 2023 because of injuries. With that in mind, the Rays have been cautious with his workload. He has not thrown more than 90 pitches in any of his 18 starts. Across his last nine outings, he has only averaged 78.7 pitches. The Guardians have the sixth-highest walk rate in baseball, so they could elevate McClanahan's pitch count early. Another muted strikeout performance could be in the cards for him.

As we shift our attention towards the Rays' lineup, Diaz has been excellent. He really stands out at home, where he has a .449 wOBA and a .249 ISO. Trying to slow him down will be Joey Cantillo, who has a 1.42 WHIP. Right-handed batters have slugged nine of the 12 home runs that Cantillo has served up this season. The stars could be aligning for Diaz to produce another juicy stat line.

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Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Betting Picks

Spencer Arrighetti Over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-112) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Arrighetti played with fire during his last start, walking four members of the Baltimore Orioles over five innings. Still, he limited them to only one run. It's important to note that the game was in Houston, where Arrighetti has a 4.11 xFIP and a 0.90 WHIP this year. On the road, he has a 5.58 xFIP and a 1.69 WHIP.

A road matchup against the White Sox could be a recipe for disaster for Arrighetti. Not only does he struggle on the road, but the White Sox have been more productive at home. They have a .748 OPS there, versus a .709 OPS on the road. They also have Munetaka Murakami back from injury, giving them significantly more power upside. The White Sox have two powerful left-handed hitters in Murakami and Colson Montgomery, which is noteworthy because lefties have hit eight of the 12 home runs that Arrighetti has given up this season. Arrighetti has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last four road starts and the White Sox can certainly extend that streak to five straight.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap