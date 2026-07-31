Friday's top MLB player props include one on rookie Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing, who could be set for a big day against Janson Junk and the Marlins.

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Top MLB Prop Bets for July 31: Expert Picks & Insights

We have some highlight matchups to enjoy Friday, including the Rays hosting the White Sox. The Red Sox will be action, facing the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Let's try to add to the excitement by highlighting three player props that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 63-39-1 (+12.92 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets July 31

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Shane Drohan over 5.5 strikeouts (-130) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

Drohan was roughed up for five runs over six innings in his last start, but he still struck out six members of the Rockies along the way. That marked the fourth time over his last five starts that he recorded at least six strikeouts. His strikeout rate is up to 24.0% for the season, thanks in large part to his four seamer that has a 32.1% whiff rate. His slider also has a 39.0% whiff rate.

The Angels swing and miss a lot, posting the second-highest strikeout rate in baseball. That includes having the highest strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers (25.7%). The stars could be aligning for Drohan to post one of the better strikeout performances of his young career.

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New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Betting Picks

A.J. Ewing over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Ewing had a rough performance in the first game of this series, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Thursday. Prior to that, he was 5-for-10 with two RBI and five runs scored over his previous three games. Those games came at home, where he has performed much better since being called up to the majors. He has a .370 wOBA and a .205 ISO at home, compared to a .283 wOBA and a .070 ISO on the road.

In addition to having the advantage of this game being played in New York, Ewing has a great matchup against Janson Junk. Junk doesn't miss many bats, recording an 18.0% strikeout rate on his way to a 1.36 WHIP. He has also been hammered by lefties, allowing a .378 wOBA and a .503 slugging percentage to them. Right-handed hitters only have a .257 wOBA and a .354 slugging percentage against him. Ewing could prove to be a tough out for Junk.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Picks

Brandon Young over 4.5 strikeouts (-132) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

In 12 starts with the Orioles last season, Young recorded a bloated 1.54 WHIP. He has lowered his WHIP to 1.29 across 17 starts this year. He has been a reliable member of the team's rotation lately, allowing three or fewer runs in 10 of his last 11 outings. With him pitching deeper into games, he posted at least five strikeouts in eight of those 11 starts. In two of the three games that he missed that threshold; he finished with four strikeouts each.

Young will try to continue to accumulate strikeouts against the Phillies, who have the fourth-highest strikeout rate in baseball versus right-handed pitchers. This game being played in Baltimore is noteworthy because Young has a 20.6% strikeout rate at home, versus 17.6% on the road. The Phillies have dangerous power hitters in their lineup, but this over is still appealing for Young.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap