Mike Barner is here with his best props from today's full MLB slate, including a play on the rapidly improving Tanner Bibee as his Guardians take on the Tigers

Top MLB Prop Bets for June 12: Expert Picks & Insights

After a limited slate Thursday, all 30 teams are scheduled to be in action Friday. Among the highlight series is the Blue Jays hosting the Yankees. With a ton of player props to consider, here are three that stand out from the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 36-29-1 (+0.58 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets June 12

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Picks

Andrew Painter over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-129) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Brice Turang over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-124) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Painter struggled in his last start, allowing six runs over 4.2 innings against the White Sox. His ERA is up to 6.21. While his xERA isn't as bad, it's still not encouraging at 4.82. One of his biggest problems has been allowing 1.7 HR/9. He's not fooling many hitters, posting an 18.0% strikeout rate on his way to a 1.57 WHIP.

A matchup against the Brewers could spell more bad news for Painter. They have scored the third-most runs in baseball and rank eighth in OPS. They are a good contact-hitting team, posting the fifth-highest batting average and the seventh-lowest strikeout rate. Also working in the Brewers favor to score in bunches is that Painter has a bloated 1.87 WHIP on the road.

As we look for more ways to attack this matchup with Painter, taking Turang to record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI stands out. He has been fantastic at home, producing a .425 wOBA and a .221 ISO in Milwaukee. Also, he has a .419 wOBA and a .244 ISO versus right-handed pitchers. Across his last 10 games overall, he is 12-for-42 (.286) with three home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored.

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Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Picks

Tanner Bibee over 17.5 outs recorded (-106) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Bibee is 1-7 this season, but he has not performed nearly as poorly as his record indicates. Across 14 starts, he has allowed three or fewer runs 11 times. He is certainly not blowing anyone away with his 19.9% strikeout rate, but he does soak up a lot of innings. After logging five or fewer innings in each of his first four starts of the year, he has pitched at least six innings in seven of his last nine outings. That included a matchup with the Tigers in which he gave up one run over eight innings.

The Tigers don't have an imposing lineup, ranking 17th in OPS and 22nd in runs scored. Not only did Bibee log eight innings against them earlier this year, but he logged at least six innings in all three of his starts against them last year. Dating back to 2024, he has pitched at least six innings in five straight starts against Detroit. It would not be a surprise if he reached that threshold again Friday.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap