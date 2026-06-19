We have aces everywhere on today's MLB slate! Mike Barner shares his favorite plays from the card including a prop on Yankee star Cam Schlittler

Top MLB Prop Bets for June 19: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday's slate is loaded with top-tier starting pitchers. Among them are Tarik Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski. That could make runs difficult to come by in some games. Let's dive into the matchups and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 40-30-1 (+2.85 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Prop Bets June 19

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Picks

Cam Schlittler over 6.5 strikeouts (-124) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

Cody Bellinger over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-149) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Schlittler is one of the aces set to take the mound Friday. He dominated the Blue Jays in his last outing, allowing one run over seven innings. He also had seven strikeouts, which is noteworthy because the Blue Jays have the second-lowest strikeout rate in baseball. Schlittler has a 27.7% strikeout rate on his way to recording a 2.84 xERA and a 0.91 WHIP.

The Reds have a more free-swinging lineup than the Blue Jays, posting the second-highest strikeout rate in the majors. They also have just a .695 OPS on the road, compared to a .719 OPS at home. This is a favorable matchup for Schlittler to pitch deep into the game and accumulate strikeouts.

At the plate for the Yankees, Bellinger has stood out. With injuries piling up around him, he is 13-for-42 (.310) with three home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored over his last 10 games. He has performed well at home all season, recording a .482 wOBA and a .339 ISO at Yankee Stadium. That makes him a nightmare matchup for Rhett Lowder, who has a 4.94 xERA and a 1.43 WHIP. Right-handed hitters only have a .271 wOBA against him, but lefties have a .339 wOBA. The stars could be aligning for Bellinger to produce a gaudy stat line.

Cash in at Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Picks

Freddie Freeman 1+ walks (-104) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Freeman continues to show an excellent eye at the plate. In addition to his miniscule 16.2% strikeout rate, he has an 11.7% walk rate. That's right in line with his career walk rate of 11.4%. Over his last nine games, he has drawn at least one walk in six of them.

Freeman will be facing a wild pitcher in Trey Gibson, who will be making his sixth appearance for the Orioles. In his last outing, he walked five batters over 4.1 innings against the Padres. He has a 13.5% walk rate, which follows his 11.2% walk rate at Triple-A. He never finished with a walk rate lower than 8.4% during any of his stops in the minors. At these odds, taking Freeman to draw at least one free pass is worth the risk.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Prop Picks Recap