Top MLB Prop Bets for June 5: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday is loaded with exciting matchups. The Brewers will look to score in bunches against the Rockies at Coors Field, while the Yankees will try to move forward without Aaron Judge (ribs) when they host the Red Sox. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 31-28-1 (-2.32 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets June 5

Houston Astros vs. Athletics Betting Picks

Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-147) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

After injuries limited Alvarez to just 48 games last season, he has been healthy and dominant at the plate this year. He already has 21 home runs over 63 games, leaving him with a .333 ISO. His wOBA checks in at .452 and he has a stellar 18.7% barrel rate. He also continues to show an excellent eye at the plate, posting a 14.9% walk rate to go along with his 17.4% strikeout rate. Another crazy stat is that he has a .494 wOBA and a .348 ISO at home.

Jack Perkins will be tasked with trying to slow down Alvarez and he has only logged 28 innings over 17 outings out of the bullpen. He has thrown at least 30 pitches in an outing only three times, so we could see a lot of the A's bullpen. That could also benefit Alvarez because their bullpen has a 4.51 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. There's no reason to believe that Alvarez can't stay hot in this matchup.

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Roki Sasaki over 5.5 strikeouts (-122) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

Sasaki has pitched better lately, allowing three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts. In two of those outings, he had at least seven strikeouts. He is missing more bats this year, following up his 17.4% strikeout rate last season with a 22.5% strikeout rate. His slider, split finger and forkball all have a whiff rate of at least 32.8%.

The Angels are a team to target for strikeouts. They have struck out the most times in baseball, posting a strikeout rate of 24.7%. Sasaki already faced them once this season and finished with eight strikeouts across seven innings. He has the potential to provide a similar stat line in this rematch.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Picks

Matt Olson over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-127) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Olson has recorded multiple hits in four of his last seven games. During that span, he is 10-for-29 (.345) with two home runs, two doubles, three RBI and seven runs scored. The veteran first baseman remains one of the more reliable power hitters in baseball, recording a .383 wOBA and a .286 ISO. For a hitter with his power, his 22.4% strikeout rate is impressive.

Olson will take his hacks against Mitch Keller, who has a 4.35 ERA and a 4.37 xERA. He's not an overpowering force, producing an 18.2% strikeout rate. As favorable as all of that is for Olson, what really stands out is how poorly Keller performs against left-handed hitters. For his career, he has limited righties to a .306 wOBA and a .382 slugging percentage. However, lefties have a .348 wOBA and a .457 slugging percentage against him. Olson could prove to be a difficult matchup.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap