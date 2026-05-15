Top MLB Prop Bets for May 15: Expert Picks & Insights

Friday's slate is littered with noteworthy matchups, including the Mets hosting the Yankees. Among the other rivalries that we'll be able to enjoy is the White Sox taking on the Cubs. Let's focus on the betting side of things and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 25-16-1 (+5.01 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Prop Bets May 15

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Betting Picks

Shane Baz over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-114) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Baz was hit hard again in his last start, giving up five runs over 4.2 innings against the Athletics. He has made eight starts, yielding at least three runs in six of them. His strikeout rate has dropped to 19.2%, while his WHIP is on pace to be the highest mark of his career at 1.56. He has been a bit unlucky with his .336 BABIP allowed, but his 4.57 xERA and 4.53 xFIP confirm that he is not pitching well.

The Nationals' pitching staff leaves a lot to be desired, but their lineup is certainly dangerous. They have scored the second-most runs in baseball and recorded the seventh-highest OPS. James Wood and CJ Abrams have led the way, while Daylen Lile has also emerged as a dangerous bat. They could score early and often against Baz.

Cash in at Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Picks

Jose Ramirez 1+ walks (+125) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Guardians don't have many potent hitters in their lineup. It doesn't make much sense for opposing teams to pitch to Ramirez in any big spot, given how much more dangerous he is than the rest of his teammates. He has drawn at least one walk in five of his last eight games and his season walk rate of 16.2% is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Andrew Abbott will start for the Reds. He has a 9.9% walk rate and has issued at least two free passes in seven of his nine starts. Ramirez has hit left-handed pitchers well during his career and he has a .976 OPS against them this year. Expect Abbott to be very careful with Ramirez, so this wager is appealing at plus odds.

Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Picks

Shea Langeliers over 1.5 total bases (-126) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

After recording a .260 ISO last season, Langeliers has a .284 ISO this year. Of his 55 hits, 22 of them have gone for extra bases. He also has 20 multi-hit performances across his 39 games played, leaving him with a .340 batting average. With his 16.9% barrel rate and 49.2% hard-hit rate, he should continue to be one of the best offensive catchers in baseball.

Langeliers has thrived at home, which is where the Athletics will play this game. He has a 1.083 OPS there, compared to his .965 OPS on the road. Trying to slow him down will be Tyler Mahle, who has a 1.49 WHIP and has given up 1.7 HR/9. Although Langeliers doesn't have the platoon advantage in this matchup, right-handed hitters have a .427 wOBA against Mahle this season. He could have his hands full with Langeliers.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Prop Picks Recap