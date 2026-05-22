Top MLB Prop Bets for May 22: Expert Picks & Insights

We'll see the beginning of some exciting series on Friday. The Yankees will host the Rays, while the Brewers will take on the Dodgers. As we look to get in on the fun, here are three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 28-19-1 (+4.39 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets May 22

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Corbin Carroll over 1.5 total bases (-116) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Carroll has been swinging a hot bat, hitting 16-for-46 (.348) over his last 13 games. During that span, he had three home runs, four doubles and two triples. Of his 46 hits this season, 24 of them have been for extra bases. He has provided plenty of power at home, slugging .568 at Chase Field.

Tomoyuki Sugano will start this game for the Rockies and he's given up at least seven hits in three of his last six starts. He is also prone to yielding up home runs, allowing nine of them over 47 innings. For his career, he has given up 1.9 HR/9. Add that to left-handed hitters slugging .519 against him for his career and Carroll is in a favorable position to record at least two total bases.

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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Betting Picks

Nick Martinez over 4.5 hits allowed (-130) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Yankees have a lot of power, but they generally don't rack up a ton of hits. They are batting .233 as a team, recording the eighth-fewest hits in baseball. They have been a bit better at home, batting .244 at Yankee Stadium. They have been led by Cody Bellinger, with a .366 AVG at home.

Even though the Yankees haven't been accumulating a lot of hits, they could do so against Martinez. He pitches to contact, recording a 16.8% strikeout rate for his career. Despite posting a 1.51 ERA through nine starts this season, he has given up at least five hits in a start seven times. That included when he allowed five hits over 4.2 innings against the Yankees during an outing in Tampa Bay. With the Yankees seeing him for a second time and being at home for the rematch, Martinez could allow at least five hits again.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Picks

Trevor McDonald over 4.5 strikeouts (-144) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

McDonald was excellent in his last start, allowing one run over 6.2 innings in a difficult road matchup against the Athletics. He recorded five strikeouts in the game and now has 17 strikeouts over 19 innings since being called up from the minors. The only time he didn't reach five strikeouts in a start was when he punched out the Dodgers four times over 5.1 innings. The Dodgers are a good contact-hitting team, posting the eighth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The White Sox added the dangerous Munetaka Murakami to their lineup, but he has a 32.5% strikeout rate. He isn't the only player on the team who swings and misses a lot, considering that the White Sox have struck out the seventh-most times in baseball. Although they have a .785 OPS against left-handed pitchers, righties have limited them to a .708 OPS. McDonald could pitch deep into this matchup, and if he does, he could blow past five strikeouts.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap