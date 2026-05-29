MLB Betting Expert Mike Barner dives into Friday's schedule, offering up his best picks and props for a pair of NL matchups and an AL Central Division battle.

Top MLB Prop Bets for May 29: Expert Picks & Insights

There will be no shortage of action Friday with 15 games on the schedule. Among them is the first game of a star-studded series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's focus on the betting side of things and highlight three player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 30-23-1 (+2.02 units)

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Best MLB Prop Bets May 29

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Betting Picks

James Wood over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-127) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Wood is locked in right now, hitting 20-for-46 (.435) with a .544 OBP over his last 12 games. During that span, he has three home runs, four doubles, 8 RBI and 14 runs scored. The 23-year-old already has 15 home runs and 10 stolen bases for the season after recording 31 home runs and 15 steals last year. Although his 29.1 percent strikeout rate is still high, it is three percentage points lower than last year. His walk rate has also jumped up to 17.5 percent.

Starting this game for the Padres will be Lucas Giolito, who will be making his third start of the season. Although he didn't give up a run to the Athletics in his last start, he allowed four hits and five walks over five innings. Over 10 innings, he has issued eight walks already. Wood has a 1.074 OPS at home, and a 1.027 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. This is a matchup where he could shine.

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Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Betting Picks

Matt Olson over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-152) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Olson is having another excellent season, posting a .382 wOBA and .285 ISO across 57 games. He hits for a ton of power, but his strikeout rate is a respectable 23.1%. Helping his cause is his 15.8 percent barrel rate and 51.5 percent hard-hit rate. For his career, he has a 13.8 percent barrel rate and a 50.7% hard-hit rate.

Olson will look to stay hot in a great matchup against Chris Paddack, who has a 1.67 WHIP this season. Paddack has allowed 1.5 HR/9 for his career and has given up 21 home runs to left-handed hitters since the start of last season. It might also help Olson that this game will be played on the road, where he has a .429 wOBA and .368 ISO this year. There is plenty of juice that comes with taking this over, but it's still appealing.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Betting Picks

Kevin McGonigle over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-132) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

McGonigle is not known for his power, but he didn't strike out much and hit for a high average throughout his time in the minors. We have seen that translate to the big leagues with him batting .291 with a 12.9 percent strikeout rate this season. He even has more walks (33) than he does strikeouts (31).

The young shortstop will take his hacks Friday against Erick Fedde, who generally pitches to contact. He only has a 14.3 percent strikeout rate this season, which has contributed to his 1.46 WHIP. Another reason why this over stands out is that the game will be played in Chicago. McGonigle is batting .308 with a .380 wOBA on the road, versus .273 with a .357 wOBA at home. Even when Fedde is out of the game, the White Sox bullpen behind him has a bloated 1.41 WHIP.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap