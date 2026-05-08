Happy Friday! Mike Barner gets you ready for a packed weekend of baseball with his best MLB Picks for the day.

Top MLB Prop Bets for May 8: Expert Picks & Insights

All 30 teams are slated to be in action on Friday. Among the top matchups is the Dodgers hosting the Braves. A packed schedule means plenty of wagering opportunities to consider. Here are three player props that stand out from the crowd.

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Best MLB Prop Bets May 8

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Picks

Munetaka Murakami over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-111) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Murakami's power production from Japan has translated well to the majors. He already has 14 home runs for the White Sox, which has helped him produce 28 RBI and 26 runs scored. Although his strikeout rate is bloated at 34.4%, pitchers are also cautious with him because of his power. His walk rate checks in at 17.5%.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners and he has given up seven home runs over just 41.2 innings. For his career, Hancock has allowed 1.5 HR/9. He also has a career 4.57 xFIP and 1.40 WHIP on the road. The White Sox could have a productive night at the plate with Murakami potentially in the thick of the action.

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Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros Betting Picks

Elly De La Cruz over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-127) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

De La Cruz is in a bit of a slump, going just 5-for-27 (.185) with only two extra-base hits over his last seven games. All seven of those games were on the road, where he had a .307 wOBA and a .166 ISO last season. At home, he had a .359 wOBA and a .188 ISO. This year, he is sporting a .443 wOBA and a .333 ISO in Cincinnati.

De La Cruz will be back at home Friday in what is a great matchup against the Astros. Their starter is Mike Burrows, who has a 1.65 WHIP and has allowed 1.9 HR/9. Behind him is a bullpen that has a 1.66 WHIP and has given up 33 home runs. This is a favorable opportunity for De La Cruz to break out of his current funk with a production stat line.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Dylan Cease over 7.5 strikeouts (-134) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Cease is off to a great start with the Blue Jays, posting a 3.05 ERA that is supported by a 3.02 xERA. Normally one to miss a lot of bats, his strikeout rate of 33.7% is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. The Blue Jays have given him a long leash out of the gate, having him throw at least 106 pitches in each of his last four starts.

The Angels have power, but they also swing and miss a lot. They have struck out the most times in baseball, including when Cease struck them out 12 times in their first matchup of the season. In that game, Cease allowed only two runs and threw 110 pitches over five innings. This is a big number for Cease to hit, but the over is still the way to go.

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MLB Prop Picks Recap