Monday's slate in the majors has a loaded 10-game slate, and it will be a loaded schedule that will feature several elite pitchers taking the mound. Here are our three top player props for Monday's action.

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Best MLB Prop Bets April 13

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Javier Assad to allow under 2.5 earned runs (-129 DraftKings)

Javier Assad is not known for overpowering hitters, but he relies on command, location and a strong defense to get the job done. That was clear in his first start of the season, as he limited the Rays to just one hit and two walks across 5.2 scoreless innings last Tuesday. Assad only struck out three, so he's a good target for a prop of hitting the under in terms of strikeouts, but this time, we're focusing on him limiting the damage against a slumping Phillies offense.

Assad will have the luxury of pitching in front of one of the best defenses in all of baseball, which includes Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, but he'll also face a favorable matchup. Despite pitching on the road against the Phillies, it's worth noting that Philadelphia ranks as the third-worst offense in the majors in terms of runs scored so far in 2026, with 53 -- only the Giants and White Sox have produced fewer offense. With that in mind, Assad should do a good job limiting the damage against a slumping lineup.

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Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Garrett Crochet Over 7.5 strikeouts (-112 FanDuel)

Crochet is one of several aces who will take the mound in Monday's slate, and he has an excellent matchup against the Twins.

Even though Minnesota has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors entering Monday's slate with 79 (4.93 per game), its lineup has also racked up the sixth-most strikeouts with 153. This bodes well for Crochet, who has already recorded 22 strikeouts in 17.1 innings across three starts while posting a 1.04 WHIP and limiting opposing hitters to a .212 average. His 3.12 ERA isn't a true indicator of how good he's been pitching this season, and with a strikeout-happy lineup in front of him, look for Crochet to hit this line rather easily. He has recorded at least seven punchouts in each of his three starts to date in 2026.

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Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso Over 1.5 total bases (+105 BetMGM)

Alonso is enduring a bit of a slow start this season, but the veteran slugger has an excellent matchup against the Diamondbacks on Monday, as he'll be facing Ryne Nelson. Alonso has hit a blistering .455 with a 2.000 OPS and four home runs in 11 at-bats against him, and while he might not go yard, he's highly likely to make hard contact and record at least one extra-base hit -- or multiple knocks right away.

It's hard to trust Alonso right now since he's hitting just .190 with a .581 OPS through 15 games and 66 plate appearances, but there are encouraging signs to believe he might be due to turn things around soon. For starters, he went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Orioles' 6-2 win over the Giants. Plus, his hard-hit rate is absolutely elite at 56.4 percent, the 11th-best mark in the majors, so his power numbers should pick up soon. Trust Alonso to wreak havoc when facing a pitcher he's been successful against in the past.

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MLB Picks Recap

Cubs vs. Phillies: Javier Assad to allow under 2.5 earned runs (-129 DraftKings)

Red Sox vs. Twins: Garrett Crochet over 7.5 strikeouts (-112 FanDuel)

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles: Pete Alonso over 1.5 total bases (+105 BetMGM)

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