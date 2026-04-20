Monday's 10-game slate kicks off in the morning but will feature plenty of action throughout the day in the majors. Here are our three top player props for today.

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Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians

Spencer Arrighetti Over 5.5 strikeouts (+125 DraftKings)

Arrighetti had an impressive performance in his 2026 season debut, striking out 10 over six innings of one-run ball against the Rockies last Wednesday. Even though Arrighetti wasn't expected to stay with the rotation on a long-term basis, he's earned his shot after last week's outing, but also because Hunter Brown (shoulder), Tatsuya Imai (arm), Cristian Javier (shoulder) and Cody Bolton (back) are all currently on the 15-day injured list.

The Guardians are a better offense than the Rockies, but they still rank in the bottom half of the league in collective OPS ahead of Monday's slate -- they're tied for 18th with a .694 mark. The Guardians also are a middle-of-the-pack unit in terms of strikeouts (14th-fewest with 180 through 23 games), but Arrighetti showed he has the stuff to miss bats in this debut. The stuff and the matchup are there, so it seems as if he could surpass the mark of 5.5 punchouts for a second straight outing.

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Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 strikeouts (-110 FanDuel)

Continuing with the tendency of going over in strikeout total, Cease poses the highest line of strikeouts in Monday's slate with 7.5, but he looks poised to surpass it in an extremely favorable matchup against the Angels. No team in the majors has struck out more than Los Angeles in 2026, with a league-leading 223 strikeouts in 23 games and 758 at-bats. Coincidentally, Cease ranks 11th in the majors in strikeouts with 32 across 20.2 innings, and he leads all pitchers in punchouts among starters with four starts or fewer. His 13.94 K/9 is elite, and while he needs to cut down the walks (5.23 per nine), that's something fantasy managers will live with based on Cease's ability to miss bats.

The line of 7.5 strikeouts is a bit low for Cease's potential, although he has failed to clear in two of his four starts to date. That shouldn't be the case Monday, though. Look for Cease to deliver one of his best outings of the season against a weak Angels lineup.

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Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero Over 1.5 total bases (+110 BetMGM)

Caminero has been trending in the right direction of late with three homers in his last five games, and he's tallied at least two bases in five of his last seven appearances. The slugger got off to a bit of a slow start, as he had to wait until his ninth game of the season to go deep, but it's safe to say he's managed to turn things around since then. He's slashing .239/.297/.507 with an .805 OPS, and the fact that he's posting these numbers despite a .254 BABIP shows his power is for real.

Even though Caminero's numbers are reduced significantly when playing at home, where he owns a .689 OPS in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the majors, the slugger should benefit from facing a subpar pitching staff. Look for Caminero to stay hot this Monday in the series opener against Cincinnati.

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