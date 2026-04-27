Monday has a reduced eight-game slate in the majors, but that doesn't mean we won't be targeting some of the best player props out there. Here are our three best for Monday's schedule.

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Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 strikeouts (-103 DraftKings)

The Red Sox just fired their manager, Alex Cora, following an underwhelming start to the 2026 MLB season, and it remains to be seen if that will provide a much-needed spark. One thing is clear, though -- the Red Sox have been struggling offensively all season long. They enter Monday's slate with the fourth-worst OPS in the majors at .669, which also happens ot be the worst mark in the American League.

Boston also ranks 16th in strikeouts with 235, but considering their overall struggles, this is an excellent matchup for Cease. The star hurler is coming off a 12-strikeout performance against the Angels on April 20, and he's recorded at least eight strikeouts in three of his five starts so far this season. Considering the struggles the Red Sox have endured offensively, Cease could be in line for another outstanding performance.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105 FanDuel)

Murakami is tied for the MLB lead in homers with 11 alongside Yordan Alvarez, and he's a threat to go yard every time he steps to the plate, as he's managed to adjust to big-league pitching. Despite being a true three-outcome hitter, Murakami has proven to be a big threat in the middle of the White Sox's order. However, it's worth noting that the Japanese first baseman has yet to record an extra-base hit that's not a homer. For the sake of comparison, Alvarez has nine doubles to go with his 11 homers.

Murakami enters Monday's slate with a .222/.360/.519 slash line in April, racking up eight homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 34:19 K:BB in 23 games. Murakami should take advantage of a favorable pitching matchup here.

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Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under 1.5 earned runs (+120 BetMGM)

Yamamoto is enjoying a strong start to the season with a 2.48 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in five starts (32.2 innings), while limiting opposing hitters to a mere .207 average. The Japanese hurler is certainly pitching better than his 2-2 record indicates, and he'll have the chance to improve his numbers against the Marlins at home. The Marlins have the 12th-best OPS in the majors at .718, but Yamamoto has often found ways to limit the damage.

Yamamoto has allowed just five earned runs in his last 20.2 innings, posting a 20:4 K:BB in that span, so it wouldn't be surprising if he delivers another gem -- especially since he gave up three of those five earned runs in the first inning of his last start against the Giants on April 21.

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