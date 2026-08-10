MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena offers up his three best props and predictions for Monday's slate of games, and he looks to Junior Caminero to stay hot.

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Monday offers a relatively small 10-game agenda in the majors, but we've identified the three best player props for this slate. Here are my top three player picks for Monday, August 10.

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New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

Christian Scott Over 5.5 strikeouts (+103 Caesars)

Scott has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Mets, and he's having a strong season in 2026 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 through 16 starts and 74.1 innings. That's a huge upgrade compared to 2024, when he was limited to just nine starts while posting a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 7.4 K/9.

The right-hander is coming off a seven-strikeout performance in a no-decision against the Guardians the last time out, and he's fanned at least six in four straight starts, and as well as in seven of his last eight. With a 12.0 K/9 and a 51:14 K:BB over that eight-game sample, the line is attainable for Scott, even if he's facing an Atlanta team that has the eighth-fewest strikeouts as a team this season.

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. The Athletics

Junior Caminero Over 1.5 total bases (-130 DraftKings)

Caminero has been one of the deadliest hitters in the majors this season, and this line of over 1.5 total bases looks within reach since he'll be facing an Athletics team with a collective 5.41 ERA, the second-worst in the majors, on the road. The A's park is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in MLB, so this is a dream scenario for Caminero, at least on paper.

The star slugger has 33 homers and 52 extra-base hits this season, translating to a .546 slugging and .916 OPS. With the A's sending Jacob Lopez and his 5.64 ERA to the mound, this is a favorable matchup all around for Caminero, who has three homers in eight games since the beginning of August.

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Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

MacKenzie Gore Over 6.5 strikeouts (+104 FanDuel)

Gore might be having a disappointing season, as he owns a career-worst 4.55 ERA in 128.2 innings so far in 2026, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Gore also owns a career-best 1.24 WHIP and has 140 strikeouts already, so if he stays healthy and within his current season-long numbers, he could post career-best numbers in the strikeout department once the regular season is said and done.

This is a favorable matchup for Gore, as the Angels rank second in the majors in total strikeouts with 1,122 -- they're one of three teams with north of 1,100 total punchouts. Even though Gore struck out just four against the San Francisco Giants in his last start, he should clear that number and be closer to this 6.5-threshold here.

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