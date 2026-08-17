MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena scours Monday's schedule, offering up a trio of prop picks and predictions from three games, including an NL West clash.

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Monday's MLB slate offers several attractive betting opportunities, particularly in the evening games.

We've narrowed the board down to three wagers that combine favorable matchups with strong recent form, highlighted by a pair of strikeout props featuring pitchers with elite swing-and-miss stuff and a total bases play for one of baseball's hottest middle-of-the-order bats.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell Over 6.5 strikeouts (-155 BetMGM)

Snell looked every bit like the two-time Cy Young winner in his return to the mound, striking out 10 batters over six innings in his last start, a no-decision against the Royals, and Monday's matchup gives him another opportunity to rack up punchouts. Despite pitching at Coors Field, Snell's overpowering fastball-slider combination should be too much for a struggling Colorado lineup, and the Rockies continue to rank among the league's weakest offensive clubs.

With Snell posting an excellent 15.0 K/9 in 2026, albeit in just two starts, the potential of this matchup is just too good to ignore. Backing him to record at least seven strikeouts remains one of the strongest pitcher props on the board Monday.

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San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

Nolan McLean Over 5.5 strikeouts (-148 FanDuel)

McLean has enjoyed an outstanding sophomore campaign, quickly establishing himself as one of the National League's premier young power pitchers. The right-hander's ability to strike out opponents is real, as evidenced by his 10.5 K/9 in 136.2 innings in 2026, thanks to a lively fastball that averages 95.5 MPH and sharp breaking pitches. He'll face a Padres lineup that has struggled to consistently make contact against high-end velocity.

McLean recorded only three strikeouts in his last start, a loss to Atlanta on Aug. 11, but he had surpassed this number in each of his previous five starts. With a 10.4 K/9 since the All-Star break, and an excellent matchup on paper, this is a great value prop on McLean.

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Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras Over 1.5 total bases (+109 DraftKings)

Contreras continues to anchor Boston's lineup and has been especially dangerous against left-handed pitching, making this an appealing spot for his total bases prop. The veteran slugger enters the matchup batting .278 with 24 home runs and a .912 OPS while thriving in run-producing situations. He'll square off against rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt, a favorable matchup considering

Contreras owns a .959 OPS versus southpaws this season. This looks like a promising spot for one of the best hitters in the American League in 2026. Contreras is hitting just .189 with a .615 OPS since the beginning of August, but this is an excellent chance for him to turn things around.

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MLB Picks Recap