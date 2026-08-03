Monday's top MLB player props include one on Giants first baseman Rafael Devers, who gets what should be a friendly matchup against Rangers righty Cal Quantrill.

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Monday's MLB slate features a reduced schedule with eight games, but that doesn't mean we can't extract value from player props.

Here are my top three player props for Monday, where I'm backing two hitters to make an impact and a veteran pitcher to go over his proposed line of strikeouts in what could very well be a playoff series in the National League in October.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Nick Gonzales over 1.5 total bases, +166 @ DraftKings

Gonzales was riding a 15-game hitting streak that snapped Saturday, and it's clear he's been one of the top hitting threats in the Pirates lineup. Gonzales has cleared the mark of 1.5 total bases in 12 of his last 15 road contests, translating to an 80 percent success rate while averaging a robust 2.73 total bases per game in that span. As if that wasn't enough, Gonzales has also cleared the line of over 1.5 total bases in 10 of his 16 appearances since the All-Star break, making him a huge threat at the plate. At plus money and considering the struggles Brandon Sproat has had all season long, Gonzales' bat provides tremendous value.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers: Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases, +115 @ BetMGM

Even though Devers hasn't had his best season in 2026, hitting .250 with 23 homers and an .805 OPS across 112 games, he should be the undisputed top player prop for Monday's matchup. The main reason why I'm targeting Devers is because of his outstanding matchup history against the Rangers' expected starter, Cal Quantrill. Over his career, Devers has gone 7-for-14 against Quantrill with four extra-base hits and a home run. That gives him multiple paths to clear the mark of 1.5 total bases, and for what it's worth, he's cleared this mark in three of his last four outings as well. Devers is hitting .254 with an .839 OPS, four homers, two doubles and four multi-hit games since the All-Star break.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Matthew Boyd over 4.5 strikeouts, -130 @ Caesars

Boyd took a no-decision in his last start Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out five. While he's one of the best arms in the Cubs rotation right now, Monday's matchup against the Dodgers is complicated for any pitcher. He has fanned at least four in his last three starts and in four of his five outings since the beginning of July, so the value is there. Even though the Dodgers are among the best offenses in the majors, Boyd could reach this line if he's able to pitch into the sixth or seventh inning. He's tossed at least six frames in each of his last five outings.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap