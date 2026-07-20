MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena takes a look at Monday's busy slate, offering up three prop plays for one AL clash, one NL tilt and an interleague opener.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

We'll be able to enjoy a loaded 15-game slate in MLB on Monday, which means we have plenty of action and games to analyze to find the best MLB player props.

Here are my three top player props for Monday, July 20.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

James Wood Anytime Home Run (+220 BetMGM)

Wood is one of the elite power hitters in the majors, ranking in the 100th percentile in several advanced power-related numbers such as xSLG (.607), average exit velocity (95.2), barrel rate (22.4), hard-hit percentage (60.6) and xwOBA (.428). He's also in the 95th percentile or better in measures such as bat speed (76.8) and LA Sweet-Spot (41.5), and he's launched 28 homers already while posting a .556 slugging and .957 OPS across 469 plate appearances in 2026.

In short -- he's a dangerous threat at the plate, and he'll have the benefit of facing the Rockies, who happen to have one of the league's worst pitching staffs, at Coors Field -- the MLB's most hitter-friendly environment by a wide margin. Back Wood to go yard in this matchup, as his combination of power and hitter-friendly conditions is just too good to ignore.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 strikeouts (+114 FanDuel)

Cease ranks in the 90th percentile or better in xERA (91st, 2.87), xBA (93rd, .194), fastball velocity (91st, 97.4), and he's in the 98th percentile or better in both whiff percentage (35.9) and K percentage (36.9). He looked dominant in his last start before the All-Star Game as well, as Cease (6-4) picked up the win in a 10-0 rout of the Giants on July 8, giving up one hit and three walks over eight scoreless innings while striking out 11.

Cease has 148 punchouts in just 98.1 innings in 2026, and his 13.5 K/9 is a career-high mark by a wide margin. On pace to record 200 strikeouts for a sixth consecutive season, expect Cease to have another dominant showing here against the Rays. He has racked up seven or more punchouts in his last 11 starts and has cleared the mark of over 7.5 strikeouts in his last four, as well as in nine of the past 10.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-128 DraftKings)

Alvarez went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, and the slugger continues to make a strong case to be considered the best hitter in the majors in 2026. Even though the Astros got swept over the weekend, Alvarez contributed run-scoring doubles in all three contests of the series, boosting his American League-leading RBI total to 73.

Alvarez is also pacing the AL in home runs (31) and ranks first among qualified hitters in batting average (.319), and he's reached two or more bases in six games in a row, as well as in eight of his 13 contests in July. He's hitting .353 with a 1.159 OPS this month, so you'd be safe backing him to get multiple bases this time around.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap