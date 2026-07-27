Monday's agenda in the majors is quite packed, with 12 games throughout the schedule. Here are my top three player props for Monday, July 27.

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Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: David Peterson over 3.5 strikeouts, +115 @ DraftKings

Peterson is coming off his best start of the season after securing the win over Detroit last Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters over 6.2 scoreless innings. Peterson has won two of his four starts since joining Chicago in late June, and he's given up two runs or fewer in three of those outings, though the lone exception was a 10-run, 3.2-inning blowup against St. Louis. Even though he's not much of a strikeout pitcher, he had four Ks against the Tigers and is trending in the right direction in terms of his confidence while pitching at least five innings in three of his four starts in a Cubs uniform. The 5.57 ERA and 4.7 K/9 doesn't paint the full picture here. Expect Peterson to continue trending in the right direction Tuesday on the road against a division rival, as a strong outing would increase his chances of staying in the rotation past the trade deadline on Aug. 3.

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Toronto Blue Jays vs. Washington Nationals: James Wood over 1.5 total bases, -105 @ BetMGM

Wood is swinging a hot bat and is coming off probably his best game of the season after launching two homers in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Diamondbacks, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk. The All-Star outfielder has been sensational in July, batting .311 with nine homers, four doubles, one triple, 20 RBI and 18 walks over 74 at-bats on the month. The over on 1.5 total bases plays well, too, as Wood has been seeing the ball well even if he's hit the over on this line just twice over his last five games. Back him up to have a strong game against a Blue Jays team that will send Max Scherzer to the mound and that owns a collective 4.16 ERA that ranks 14th in all of baseball.

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Boston Red Sox vs. The Athletics: Payton Tolle over 7.5 strikeouts, -115 @ FanDuel

Tolle will be facing a favorable matchup Monday against an Athletics lineup that ranks in the Top 10 in all of baseball in strikeouts with 909 across 105 games. Tolle is coming off a nine-strikeout performance the last time out against the Orioles on July 20, and while he's cleared the line of 7.5 punchouts just four times this season, he'll be facing a lineup that's prone to striking out with 8.65 punchouts per game. Given his impressive 13.3 K/9 since the beginning of June, it seems Tolle simply needs to pitch a bit deep into the game to hit this line.

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