MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, July 6

Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena checks out Monday's slate, offering up two winning selections, including a pick and play from an interleague series opener.
July 6, 2026
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, July 6
July 6, 2026
MLB Picks

Monday offers us a relatively small slate in the majors with eight games, including an early matinee game.

Here are my top two player props for this July 6 slate. I'm backing an AL MVP candidate to wreak havoc at the plate and an NL West pitcher to take advantage of playing at home against one of the worst teams in the majors this season.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Houston Astros  vs. Washington Nationals

Alvarez remains a contender for the AL MVP award, and he's recorded at least 2.5 total bases in four of his last five games. The star slugger is hitting .358 with a 1.096 OPS, nine homers, four doubles, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored and a 20:19 BB:K since the beginning of June.

Alvarez should be able to make a sizable impact at the plate once again Monday. That's especially true considering the Nationals will have Miles Mikolas on the mound. Even though the veteran has improved over the last few weeks, he still owns a 5.44 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP across 18 appearances (seven starts) and 84.1 innings. He allowed six runs over seven innings against the Red Sox on June 29 in his last start.

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Colorado Rockies  vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Eric Lauer Under 2.5 earned runs (-119 DraftKings)

The Rockies have the best collective OPS in the majors over the last 30 days with an .878 mark; that's .034 higher than the second-place team, the Miami Marlins. Yes, that's not a typo. However, the Rockies have a .722 OPS when playing away from home this season, so it's clear that Coors Field gives them an advantage. 

The Rockies will open a road series against the Dodgers on Monday, and we're backing Lauer to have an impact in this game and limit Colorado's offense to two or fewer runs while he's on the mound. Lauer has a 4.84 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 44:25 K:BB across 70.2 innings through 14 games (11 starts) between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays this season. He's given up two earned runs or fewer in four of his last six outings.

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MLB Picks Recap

  • Astros vs. Nationals: Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-135 BetMGM)
  • Rockies vs. Dodgers: Eric Lauer Under 2.5 earned runs (-119 DraftKings)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Pablo Aravena
37-year-old sports analyst, betting writer and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
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