Monday has a reduced slate in MLB with just nine games, but there's still plenty of action to focus on from a betting perspective. Here are our three best bets for the first day of June.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell Over 1.5 total bases (-138 DraftKings)

Adell went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 14-3 victory versus the Tampa Bay Rays. He's not going to be someone who hits for average, but the power is real, and he's launched three homers over his last 10 games.

Adell has launched just nine long balls in 59 games this season and looks well behind pace to match the 37-homer season he delivered in 2025, but he could take advantage of a favorable matchup Monday. That's because the Angels will face a struggling Rockies pitching staff that will feature LHP Kyle Freeland (8.08 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 2.6 HR/9) as the starter Monday. Adell has power to go yard against any pitcher in the majors, and even if he doesn't go yard, he's a strong bet to record multiple bases in this one against a struggling pitcher.

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Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Over 6.5 strikeouts (+115 Hard Rock)

Ryan struck out nine in his previous start, a no-decision against the White Sox in which he allowed two runs on five hits across 7.2 frames. He'll get a rematch here against one of the most surprising lineups in the AL, but the White Sox remain a team that strikes out more than average. They're tied with the Orioles for the fifth-most strikeouts in the majors as a team with 536, with only the Angels, Pirates, Rockies and Reds ahead of them.

Ryan has been efficient of late, too. His nine punchouts from the previous game against the White Sox matched a season-best mark for him, and he's fanned at least seven in his past three starts. With an excellent 9.8 K/9 and 70 strikeouts in just 64.1 innings, this line looks very attainable for Ryan, especially when factoring the opposition's tendencies.

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Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero to hit a home run (+300 BetMGM)

Caminero went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Angels, and the star slugger might just be one of the best options to go yard in Monday's slate. Caminero has seen the ball well of late, and the numbers back that up. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 contests while slashing an impressive .278/.377/.500 with 13 home runs, eight doubles, 28 RBI and 34 runs scored through 247 plate appearances (56 games).

Caminero has been in a bit of a power drought, though, as he has gone 10 games without a homer. As talented as he is, and given the way he's been seeing the ball lately, it's only a matter of time before he goes yard once again. Monday's game could be a perfect time to snap that drought.

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MLB Picks Recap

Rockies vs. Angels: Jo Adell Over 1.5 total bases (-138 DraftKings)

White Sox vs. Twins: Joe Ryan Over 6.5 strikeouts (+115 HardRock)

Tigers vs. Rays: Junior Caminero to hit a home run (+300 BetMGM)

All Plays - 1 Unit