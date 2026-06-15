Monday's slate in the majors features 10 games, with first pitches scheduled between 6:40 p.m. ET and 10:10 p.m. ET. With plenty of angles to cover from a betting perspective, here are our three best player props for Monday's slate on June 15.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga Over 6.5 strikeouts (+112 DraftKings)

It's hard to trust the Cubs right now given the way they've been playing over the last month or so, and it's even harder to trust Imanaga, who has been hit hard of late. The Japanese southpaw was on a run of four straight starts allowing at least five earned runs from May 18 to June 4 before bouncing back last Wednesday with five shutout innings at Coors Field.

Imanaga will get the Rockies again Monday, but this time, it'll be in the pitching-friendly Wrigley Field. Even though Imanaga owns a 5.13 ERA at home, his 8.6 K/9 suggests he should be able to get the job done against a Rockies lineup that has racked up 364 strikeouts in 38 games on the road this season. That's the second-highest mark in the majors.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Kansas City Royals vs. Washington Nationals

Bobby Witt Over 1.5 total bases (-105 BetMGM)

Witt enters this game on a five-game hitting streak, hitting .409 and going 9-for-22 over that stretch with three multi-hit performances. The Royals have a favorable pitching matchup here since the Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez, who owns a 3.70 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across seven outings (two starts) this year, meaning Witt could very well continue his excellent hot streak.

Witt has also cleared the 1.5-base threshold in five of his last nine games, so he's seeing the ball well overall. Witt enters Monday's game with a .288/.393/.365 slash line across 13 games this month, posting a .759 OPS with four doubles, eight runs scored, nine stolen bases and an impressive 8:10 BB:K.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. The Athletics

Jared Jones Under 4.5 strikeouts (+102 FanDuel)

This game will be played at Sutter Health Park, and while it's not as hitter-friendly as the Las Vegas ballpark, it's still a venue where pitchers don't really fare well.

Jones had made three starts at the big-league level this season and has surpassed the 4.5-strikeout mark just once, when he had six punchouts against the Twins on May 29. He's also failed to pitch more than five innings in any of his outings, so it's not like he'll go deep into games, either. It seems all signs point to backing the under at plus-money here. Jones has a 4.73 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 13.1 innings this season. The only scenario in which he might end up passing this line is if he pitches well enough to go into the fifth or sixth inning. That's far from a certainty against an A's team that is averaging 5.05 runs scored per game at home this season.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap