Monday's slate in the majors is pretty loaded with 13 games, and we'll focus on two pitchers and one of the hottest bats in the majors. Here are my three best bets for Monday's action.

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Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease Over 6.5 strikeouts (-138 DraftKings)

Cease was expected to start Sunday in the series finale against the Cubs, but since that game was postponed due to weather, he'll get the nod Monday in the series opener against the Astros. It remains to be seen whether the extra day of rest will have any impact on Cease, but he's been on a roll of late and is coming off a strong showing versus the Red Sox last week, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Cease has at least seven strikeouts in each of his last seven outings, and while the Astros have dangerous bats in their lineups such as Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker, they're also a team that struggles with strikeouts. Cease's overpowering stuff and his excellent 13.6 K/9, a career-best mark, should allow him to hover around this line.

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Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

Shota Imanaga Under 5.5 strikeouts (-135 HardRock)

Similar to Cease, Imanaga was expected to start against the Blue Jays on Sunday, but the southpaw will instead grab the ball in the series opener at the Mets on Monday. Imanaga owns a 4-6 record with a 4.26 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 84:22 K:BB across 86.2 innings (15 starts) this season. The Japanese hurler has struggled with the long ball, allowing 17 and posting a 1.8 HR/9 thus far, and his strikeouts are down as well.

Despite the 8.7 K/9 being higher than his 2025 mark of 7.3, that's probably boosted by two starts in which he recorded at least 10 punchouts in April and May. Imanaga has recorded five or fewer strikeouts in three of his last four games, which bodes well for him to stay below this line.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Jackson Chourio Over 1.5 total bases (-130 BetMGM)

Chourio was the NL Player of the Week in the games between June 8-14, but it's worth noting he's been swinging a hot bat throughout the month. Since June 1, the star outfielder is slashing .341/.396/.695 with a 1.091 OPS, eight homers, five doubles, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and a 7:16 BB:K across 19 games. Chourio has hit safely in seven of his last 13 games, and while he had a rough showing this past weekend against Atlanta (3-for-13), he'll face a weak Cincinnati pitching staff and a hitter-friendly environment like Great American Ball Park.

Look for Chourio to deliver another strong performance while recording at least two bases. The Reds will send Brady Singer, who owns a 5.32 ERA and 52:23 K:BB across 66 innings, to the mound, so this is a favorable matchup for Chourio and the entire Brewers offense.

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