Monday's MLB action is loaded, with 13 games on tap. That means there are plenty of options to consider for player props. Here are my three best props in MLB for Monday, June 29.

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Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Lowe to hit a home run (+296 DraftKings)

The odds are all over the place regarding Lowe's chances of going yard in Monday's matchup, with odds ranging from +200 (BetMGM) to +296 (DraftKings). However, Lowe's chances of hitting a home run are bigger than what most sportsbooks are offering. The Pirates' second baseman has been seeing the ball well lately, hitting safely in 10 of his past 11 contests while tallying six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch.

Lowe's season-long numbers are impressive, as he's slashing .246/.320/.515 with 20 homers, 56 RBI and 51 runs scored across 341 plate appearances. Furthermore, he'll have a favorable matchup against Aaron Nola, who is giving up a .391 wOBA and 2.28 HR/9 to left-handed hitters in 2026. In a favorable ballpark and against a pitcher who has struggled to keep the ball in the yard all season long, Lowe looks like a prime candidate to go yard in Monday's slate.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

George Kirby Over 6.5 strikeouts (-115 BetMGM)

Kirby has struck out at least five in each of his last four starts, and he's hit that threshold in seven of his nine appearances since the beginning of May, so he should have a favorable floor to hit this line. However, it's worth noting he's crossed the 6.5-strikeout threshold in just two of those nine outings, but an 8.8 K/9 on 51 innings suggests he hasn't lost the ability to strike out opponents.

A 10-strikeout effort against the Orioles at Camden Yards on June 10 is the best proof of what Kirby can bring to the table, and he has a favorable matchup Monday against the Angels, who lead the majors in strikeouts as a team with 806. The Halos also rank second in the majors in strikeouts against righties with 6.92 per game. If Kirby goes six innings deep in a favorable matchup, something he's done in his past three starts, he should be able to reach this line.

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San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 1.5 total bases (-137 Caesars)

Few hitters in the majors have been as impactful all around as Crow-Armstrong this season. After going 0-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Brewers, the star outfielder is slashing .278/.364/.505 with 17 home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, 45 RBI, 51 runs scored and 20 stolen bases while posting a 96:36 K:BB through 84 games.

Crow-Armstrong went hitless in the series against the Brewers, but his numbers since the beginning of June have been impressive -- he's hitting .367 with a 1.213 OPS, 10 homers, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored over his last 24 games. With the Padres sending Griffin Canning and his 7.38 ERA to the mound, this looks like a favorable matchup for PCA. Canning has given up 12 runs on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 10 batters across 10 innings in his last three outings.

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