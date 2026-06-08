Monday has an eight-game slate in the majors, and while this is a slightly reduced slate, there's enough value when it comes to finding player props. Here are the top three for this slate on Monday, June 8.

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Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Yordan Alvarez to hit a home run (+200 BetRivers)

Alvarez has been one of the most unstoppable hitters in the majors this season, and the slugger has emerged as a true MVP candidate in the American League. Entering Monday's slate, the Astros slugger is slashing .316/.431/.650 with a 1.081 OPS, 22 homers, 48 RBI, 45 runs scored and a stolen base in 288 plate appearances. Alvarez is also riding a six-game hitting streak where he's gone yard twice while posting a 1.386 OPS.

Alvarez's power and excellent numbers are enough reasons to consider him a candidate to go yard every time he steps up to the plate, but he'll have a favorable matchup against the Angels since Los Angeles will send Grayson Rodriguez to the mound. The right-hander has made four starts this season, but has given up at least seven earned runs in two of those outings. With four homers allowed in his last four starts, he looks bound to struggle against an elite hitter like Alvarez.

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Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

Miles Mikolas Under 2.5 earned runs (-120 DraftKings)

Mikolas is trending in the right direction after his awful start to the season. Granted, his overall numbers remain pretty bad with a 6.39 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 56.1 innings and 13 appearances. However, those numbers have reduced greatly over his last five appearances -- he has a 4.94 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 23.2 innings over that stretch.

Going with the Under every time Mikolas is on the mound is risky, but he's given up two or fewer earned runs in three of his last five starts and will have the benefit of facing an offense that tends to struggle at home. The Giants are averaging just 3.75 runs scored per game at Oracle Park, and only the Red Sox have scored fewer runs than San Francisco at home (105). The Giants' .240 average and .677 OPS at home also rank in the bottom half of the league, with that OPS being the fifth-worst in the majors. At least on paper, this looks like a favorable matchup for Mikolas -- and there haven't been many of those this season.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. The Athletics

Kyle Harrison Under 6.5 strikeouts (+102 FanDuel)

Harrison struck out 12 against the Giants last Tuesday, making it the third time he's fanned at least 10 in a start this season, and his 11.5 K/9 is among the best in the majors among starters. However, he won't have a favorable matchup Monday since he'll be facing the Athletics at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The A's have the third-best OPS among home teams in the majors this season (.769) and have struck out just 211 times in 28 games -- the third-lowest mark in baseball among home teams. It's easy to feel tempted by Harrison's elite strikeout numbers, but this isn't a favorable matchup. Don't be surprised if this line stays in the under despite the plus-money odds.

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