Top MLB Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Monday marks a full 15-game slate in the majors. Here are our top three player props for the upcoming slate, including a pair of pitchers making their debuts for their new teams.

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Best MLB Bets Monday

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs: Edward Cabrera over 6.5 strikeouts (-138 FanDuel)

Cabrera will make his Cubs debut Monday after being acquired from the Miami Marlins via trade in the offseason, and he couldn't have asked for a more favorable matchup. Even though the Angels opened the season with a 2-2 record, it's worth noting that even though this is a team that scored 25 runs in their four games last week, the Angels also recorded 10-plus strikeouts as a team in three of those four games against the Astros.

Cabrera posted a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts across 137.2 innings for the Marlins in 2025, and he has shown he's capable of racking up Ks when needed, especially now that he's using his fastball more than in the past. Cabrera has posted a K/9 of 9.8 or higher in his last three seasons, and even if he doesn't go deep into the game, he has a good chance of posting solid strikeout numbers in this 2026 debut.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero over 1.5 total bases (-115 BetMGM)

Guerrero has yet to go deep this season, but he went 4-for-10 in the opening series against the Athletics with one RBI and a 0:4 K:BB in 14 plate appearances. He's yet to record an extra-base hit as well, but given Guerrero's power and patient approach at the plate, that should come sooner rather than later.

The Rockies aren't a team known for having an above-average pitching staff, and they'll have Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound for Monday's game. Sugano made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2025 and posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP across 30 starts and 157 innings. With a 1.9 HR/9 and a 5.35 FIP in that span, it's clear Sugano had more problems than anticipated against big-league hitters in his first year in the majors. Look for Guerrero to deliver an impressive performance in this series opener Monday.

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Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Ranger Suarez over 2.5 earned runs (+118 DraftKings)

Suarez will make his 2026 debut with the Red Sox on Monday, and if his end to the 2025 regular season is a sign of things to come, then Suarez could be in line to allow a fair share of runs against an Astros lineup that scored 20 runs in its last two games against the Angels.

Suarez gave up at least three earned runs in his last three games of the 2025 regular season, where he posted a 3.20 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP across 157.1 innings and 26 starts as a member of the Phillies. With an ERA of 3.70 or lower in three of his four seasons as a starter in the majors, Suarez is a dependable pitcher, but the Astros have been seeing the ball well. Look for the Venezuela native to struggle a bit against a lineup that features potent threats such as Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Isaac Paredes.

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