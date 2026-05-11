Monday has a reduced six-game slate in the majors, but there are still some interesting player props to check. Here are our top three player bets for this slate, where we're backing a surprising pitcher, as well as two of the top sluggers in the American League.

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Best MLB Bets Today

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Weathers Over 5.5 strikeouts (+109 DraftKings)

Weathers was initially doubtful to start Monday after he was scratched from Thursday's outing due to an illness, but he recovered in time and will be available to step on the mound Monday.

Weathers has been solid for the Yankees this season, going 2-2 thus far but also giving up two or fewer earned runs in five of his seven starts, leading to a tidy 3.03 ERA along with a 1.19 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB over 38.2 frames. He's recorded at least five strikeouts in five of his seven outings as well, so this line of 5.5 strikeouts is solid.

Considering that the Orioles rank fifth in the majors in total strikeouts at 378, which results in an average of 9.21 Ks per game, it wouldn't be surprising if Weathers hits this line as long as he pitches relatively deep into the contest. That shouldn't be much of an issue, as Weathers has tossed at least five innings in each of his last five outings.

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Junior Caminero Over 1.5 total bases (+105 BetMGM)

Caminero went 3-for-12 over the weekend in a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox, though two of his hits left the yard, and the star slugger is now up to 11 homers on the season. Caminero has 11 HR, 19 RBI, 24 runs scored and an .836 OPS, so he's showing that his 2025 numbers weren't a fluke.

The star third baseman has had Over 1.5 total bases just three times in his last 10 games, but he still has a solid .866 OPS over that stretch, so he's making things happen even if he's not making consistent contact.

The pitching matchup is far from ideal since he'll face Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays, but Gausman has been trending in the wrong direction with a 3.99 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 29.1 innings in his last five starts. Caminero went 1-for-3 with a walk the last time he faced Gausman on May 5.

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Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-105 Caesars)

Alvarez went hitless Sunday against the Reds, but he went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks Saturday and clubbed his 13th homer Friday, so the star slugger is certainly seeing the ball well. Alvarez has recorded at least two bases in three of his last six games, a stretch in which he's hitting .263 with an .837 OPS across 19 at-bats.

The star slugger has been one of the best hitters in the majors all season long, and while a matchup against the Mariners might not look favorable on paper, it's worth noting that Alvarez has been nearly unstoppable at home, where he's hitting .377 with a 1.252 OPS and seven homers across 19 games.

The Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound, and he has a 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 52 innings this season. However, Alvarez has been too hot this season, so we're backing the star slugger to make an impact once again.

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MLB Picks Recap

Yankees at Orioles: Ryan Weathers Over 5.5 strikeouts (+109 DraftKings)

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Junior Caminero Over 1.5 total bases (+105 BetMGM)

Mariners vs. Astros: Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-105 Caesars)

All Plays - 1 Unit