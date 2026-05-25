Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena reviews the Memorial Day slate, including props and plays for a pair of afternoon games and an evening tilt on the holiday.

Monday's slate in the majors has 13 games, so it's a pretty loaded agenda. These are the three best bets we've found for the upcoming slate, featuring two games in the National League and one in the American League. We're backing a star pitcher to bounce back, and two star sluggers to wreak havoc in favorable matchups.

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Best MLB Bets Today

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Aaron Judge to hit a home run (+245 FanDuel)

If you're looking for the best option to hit a home run, look no further than the game between the Yankees and Royals, as Judge is a strong candidate to go yard every time he steps up to the plate.

The star slugger went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, and it was the first home run in 12 games for Judge, who'd been slumping mightily coming into the day, going just 1-for-23 in his prior six contests. Judge still has 17 homers, which ranks second in the majors behind Kyle Schwarber, and it wouldn't be shocking if he goes on a hot streak now that his cold spell is no longer an issue. Overall, Judge is slashing .250/.379/.557 with 17 homers, 32 RBI, 41 runs scored and five stolen bases across 234 plate appearances this year.

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Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets

Nolan McLean Over 6.5 strikeouts (-145 BetMGM)

McLean didn't have his best performance the last time out, walking two, hitting two and allowing nine runs (six earned) across 5.2 innings in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday. He fanned "only" five in that loss, but McLean has shown an outstanding ability to miss bats this season, notching at least seven strikeouts in six of his 10 appearances and an impressive 10.7 K/9 across 58 innings so far in 2026.

The Reds have racked up the seventh-most strikeouts in the majors this season, and given McLean's ability to miss bats, this looks like an intriguing line to say the list. McLean owns a 3.57 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP, 3.18 FIP and 69:17 K:BB across 10 starts this season.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases (-115 DraftKings)

Ohtani saw the end of his nine-game hitting streak Sunday, when he went 0-for-3 with two walks against the Brewers. However, he should have the ability to bounce back against the Rockies in what figures to be a favorable matchup not only for the Japanese slugger, but for the entire Dodgers lineup as a whole.

Ohtani is hitting an impressive .421 with two homers, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and a 9:11 K:BB over his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's also posting a 1.277 OPS. With two or more bases in eight of those games, look for Ohtani to continue his torrid stretch at the plate. His early-May slump is clearly a thing of the past now.

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MLB Picks Recap

Yankees vs. Royals: Aaron Judge to hit a home run (+245 FanDuel)

Reds vs. Mets: Nolan McLean Over 6.5 strikeouts (-145 BetMGM)

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases (-115 DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit