MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 14

Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena shares his best MLB prop plays for Tuesday's packed docket, including a pick with the red-hot Oneil Cruz of the Pirates.
April 14, 2026
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 14
April 14, 2026
MLB Picks

After an exciting 10-game slate yesterday, Tuesday will have another loaded slate in the bigs. And here are our three best bets for the upcoming set of games, where we take a look at two pitchers while also laying out a prop on one of the hottest hitters in the league.

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Best MLB Bets Today

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

McLean is enjoying a strong start to the season, posting a 2.70 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP across 16.2 innings in three starts. However, it's a bit more complicated to read his strikeout numbers. He had two impressive performances in that regard, striking out eight against the Diamondbacks and Pirates, but he also recorded "only" four punchouts at Oracle Park against the Giants. 

This matchup Tuesday against the Dodgers is arguably his toughest assignment of the season, and while no one will doubt McLean's ability to miss bats, this matchup simply isn't encouraging since he'll be facing one of the deepest lineups in the majors. Go with the under in the strikeout numbers here.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

Detmers has had some strong performances this season, with his 6.2 scoreless innings against the Mariners on April 3 standing out. However, it's worth noting that he has allowed at least three earned runs in his other two appearances. He gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks across a season-low 4.1 frames in a loss to Atlanta the last time out on April 8, and a trip to Yankee Stadium doesn't look like the best scenario to deliver a bounce-back performance. 

As much as the Yankees have been underperforming offensively, this lineup is still one of the most talented in the American League, and Detmers' numbers (4.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 3.37 FIP) don't really paint the picture of a dominant hurler. The Yankees scored 11 runs in Monday's series opener, and they should carry those hot bats to Tuesday's as well, so Detmers might not last much on the mound.

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Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

If you're looking to target a hitter for a player prop, why not go with one of the hottest bats in the majors right now? Cruz went 2-for-3 with three RBI, three runs scored, two walks and a stolen base Monday in the series opener against Washington, and in the process, he extended his ongoing hitting streak to 12 games. The star outfielder is slashing .417/.491/.792 with five homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 12:6 K:BB across 55 plate appearances in that span, and right now, pitchers are struggling to get him out. 

Tuesday's matchup will pair him against Miles Mikolas, who has struggled massively to open the season, so we're banking on Cruz not only to continue his hitting streak Tuesday, but to record multiple bases as well. He's done that in each of his last three games.

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MLB Picks Recap

  • Mets vs. Dodgers: Nolan McLean Under 5.5 strikeouts (-105 DraftKings)
  • Angels vs. Yankees: Reid Detmers to allow Over 2.5 earned runs (-118 BetMGM)
  • Nationals vs. Pirates: Oneil Cruz Over 1.5 total bases (-125 FanDuel)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Pablo Aravena
35-year-old sports analyst and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
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