Tuesday marks another loaded slate in the majors, and you know what that means: a fully-loaded schedule to rejoice with games throughout the evening and the night. Here are our three best bets for Tuesday's loaded slate of action in MLB.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Mets

Nolan McLean Over 6.5 strikeouts (-109 DraftKings)

The Mets are riding an 11-game losing streak and are coming off a sweep against the Cubs, but they'll have a favorable matchup against the Twins. The Mets will send Nolan McLean to the mound, who owns a 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 23.2 innings spanning four starts. His last start was impressive, as he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Twins will counter with Simeon Woods Richardson, who owns an inflated 6.10 ERA, while also posting a 1.60 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through 20.2 innings. The Mets lineup should feast against Woods Richardson, but we'll focus on McLean here. He'll be facing a Twins lineup that ranks 14th in total strikeouts this season. With McLean recording at least eight punchouts in three of his four starts this season, back him to hit the Over in this one.

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San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Fernando Tatis Over 1.5 total bases (-105 BetMGM)

The Padres will be an attractive DFS stack since they're set to open a three-game series against the Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday, and one of the players to target for production is Tatis. The star outfielder has hit safely in six of his last eight games while racking up two or more bases three times in that stretch. Tatis is hitting .385 with an .892 OPS in that eight-game stretch, a marked improvement compared to the numbers he's posted if we include the entire month of April -- .258 with a .644 OPS in 17 games.

Tatis should have plenty of opportunities to produce Tuesday since the Padres will be facing one of the worst pitching staffs in the majors in the most hitter-friendly park in the majors.

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Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Over 0.5 runs scored (-110 FanDuel)

The Cubs are one of the hottest teams in baseball following a slow start to the season, and they enter Tuesday's slate on a six-game winning run. One of the team's main catalysts has been Hoerner, who has arguably been the Cubs' most dangerous and consistent hitter while moving to the leadoff spot. In his last 10 games, Hoerner is slashing .311/.333/.467 with an .800 OPS, two homers, 12 RBI and five runs scored. Even though Hoerner hasn't crossed home plate in the Cubs' last three games, he's getting on-base constantly and is also seeing the ball extremely well.

Hitting in the leadoff spot should give Hoerner plenty of opportunities to score as long as he gets on base, since the entire Cubs lineup has been producing. He's the best odds-on threat to score a run if the Cubs offense stays as hot as it has been lately.

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MLB Picks Recap

Twins vs. Mets: Nolan McLean Over 6.5 strikeouts (-109 DraftKings)

Padres vs. Rockies: Fernando Tatis Over 1.5 total bases (-105 BetMGM)

Phillies vs. Cubs: Nico Hoerner Over 0.5 runs scored (-110 FanDuel)

All Plays - 1 Unit