Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena supplies his best MLB prop plays for Tuesday's schedule, and he likes Houston's Yordan Alvarez to stay hot at the plate.

Tuesday's action in the majors returns with a fully-loaded 15-game slate after Monday's reduced schedule. With all 30 clubs taking the field Tuesday, here are our three top player props for this upcoming slate.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin Over 5.5 strikeouts (+132 FanDuel)

Martin is enjoying an excellent start to the season, and that should continue in this matchup against a weak Angels lineup that leads the league in strikeouts by a wide margin with 292 -- 14 more than the second-placed team, the Pirates. Since the beginning of April, Martin has allowed just four earned runs in four starts, posting a 1.37 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 20:5 K:BB across 26.1 innings. And if his impressive start to the season isn't enough reason to back him up, it's worth noting that he'll be facing an Angels lineup that has a 25.8 percent strikeout rate against right-handers.

Looking exclusively at punchouts, Martin surpassed the line of 5.5 strikeouts in his lone home start this season, when he tossed six scoreless innings and struck out six against the Blue Jays on April 5. He also did it the last time out, when he took the mound and punched out seven against the Diamondbacks on April 23.

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Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-110 BetMGM)

Few hitters have been as dangerous as Alvarez throughout the first month of the 2026 MLB season, and the star slugger has a good chance to continue racking up Tuesday in a favorable matchup against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Baltimore's park is among the most hitter-friendly venues in the majors, with a 104 park factor according to Statcast, which ranks third in the league only behind Coors Field in Colorado and Chase Field in Arizona. Plus, Alvarez has been raking of late amid a 12-game hitting streak in which he's slashing .400/.434/.800 with a 1.234 OPS, five homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, five doubles and a 3:3 K:BB across 53 plate appearances.

Alvarez has also recorded Over 1.5 total bases in four of his last five games, and in eight of his 12 contests during the ongoing hitting streak. Alvarez could also be a strong home-run prop play (+250 BetMGM).

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Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Janson Junk Over 3.5 strikeouts (-109 DraftKings)

Junk hasn't been the most reliable pitcher when it comes to strikeouts, hence the low figure here. He has fanned at least three in four of his five starts, but he's coming off a short outing against the Cardinals the last time out, striking out two while tossing five scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Junk's season-high mark in strikeouts was five, which he accomplished in his season debut against the White Sox on March 31, but he's had more than 3.5 punchouts just once since then.

The Dodgers are a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to strikeouts with 239 so far, ranking 15th in the majors and averaging 8.2 per game. If Junk stays long enough in the game, he could be able to hit this line, though -- he owns a below-average 5.7 K9 so far in 2026.

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MLB Picks Recap

Angels vs. White Sox: Davis Martin Over 5.5 strikeouts (+132 FanDuel)

Astros vs. Orioles: Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-110 BetMGM)

Marlins vs. Dodgers: Janson Junk Over 3.5 strikeouts (-109 DraftKings)

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