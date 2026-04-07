Top MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 7

After a thrilling 13-game slate Monday, we have another loaded schedule of Tuesday MLB action. Here are our three best player props for the upcoming slate.

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Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies: Kyle Freeland over 3.5 earned runs, +100 @ BetMGM

The Astros rank first in the majors in runs scored so far in 77 through their first 11 games, good for an average of 7.0 per game. They also rank first in MLB in hits (111), doubles (34) and RBI's (71) while posting the second-best collective OPS thus far (.888). In short? Their offense is excellent, and this is a matchup at Coors Field against a pitcher who has allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and three walks over his first two starts (9.1 innings). Don't be surprised if the Astros chase Freeland out of the game quickly, as the veteran, who has been a reliable innings-eater for the Rockies throughout his career, might not have the stuff to deal with the Astros' red-hot offense. Oh, and did we mention that a certain guy named Yordan Alvarez also hits in the middle of the order for Houston?

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San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Nick Pivetta over 6.5 strikeouts, -101 @ DraftKings

The Pirates have looked surprisingly good to start the season with a 6-4 record over their first 10 games. However, that has been built on their pitching rather than their offense. The Pirates have looked around league average in terms of strikeouts so far, averaging 8.5 per game. Pivetta has a history of success against the Pirates in the past with a 2-1 record and an ERA of 2.17 and 30 strikeouts in six appearances throughout his career. Pivetta's first start of the season was rough with six runs allowed across three innings against the Tigers, but he bounced back Wednesday in his second outing with eight strikeouts over five scoreless innings against the Giants. The Pirates are far from one of the most terrifying offenses in baseball this season, so this looks like a solid line.

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases, +110 @ FanDuel

Freeman went yard in Monday's win over the Blue Jays. While hitting home runs in back-to-back games is always rough, Freeman is a good bet to rack up multiple bases once again. The star first baseman, who's quietly riding a six-game hitting streak while posting a .308 average and a 1.126 OPS over that span, has had multiple bases in four of his last five games. He'll be facing a decimated Blue Jays' pitching staff, and he's also been successful against Toronto throughout his career. Freeman has a batting average of .265 with 44 hits, 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 45 games against the Blue Jays. Considering he's swinging a hot bat, expect Freeman to be a strong bet to rack up two or more bases for the fifth time over his last six games.

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