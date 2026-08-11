MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena is back at it Tuesday night, posting a triple play of props, with a heavy focus on a pair of interleague contests.

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With a loaded evening slate on tap, Tuesday's MLB schedule offers plenty of intriguing player prop opportunities. We've narrowed the board down to three wagers that combine strong recent form with favorable matchups, highlighted by a pair of strikeout props for frontline starters and a total bases play featuring one of baseball's most consistent hitters.

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Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants

Hunter Brown Over 5.5 strikeouts (-128 FanDuel)

Brown has developed into one of the American League's premier swing-and-miss pitchers, and this matchup gives him another opportunity to showcase that ability. The Astros' ace has fanned 63 batters through his first 11 starts -- even if he's failed to pitch at least six innings in six of those outings. He'll need to hover around that mark if he wants to hit this line, but he'll have the advantage of facing one of the weakest lineups in the majors.

Brown's power fastball and sharp breaking ball have allowed him to miss bats at an elite rate, making six strikeouts a modest target if he's locating early. With Houston favored behind Brown against rookie left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, the game script also points toward a potential quality start from the right-hander. Brown has hit this line of 5.5 strikeouts in two of his last three outings.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

Kyle Harrison Over 5.5 strikeouts (+117 DraftKings)

Harrison has quietly become one of Milwaukee's most effective starters, posting impressive peripheral metrics while averaging more than a strikeout per inning -- he has 111 punchouts in just 88.2 innings in 2026. His aggressive approach has consistently generated whiffs, and Tuesday's matchup against San Diego is favorable given the Padres' tendency to chase pitches outside the zone.

Harrison hasn't pitched more than five innings in his last four starts, but it wouldn't be surprising if he comes close to this number considering he's had at least seven Ks in three of his last 10 games, including a 10-strikeout gem against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 5 the last time out. At plus money, this prop offers some of the best value on the board.

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals

Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 total bases (+105 BetMGM)

Freeman continues to be one of baseball's most reliable extra-base threats, and he's coming off another productive performance at the plate entering Tuesday's rematch with Kansas City. The veteran first baseman has been driving the ball with authority and remains one of the centerpieces of a Dodgers lineup that consistently creates RBI opportunities.

Freeman can cash this prop in multiple ways, whether through a pair of singles, an extra-base hit or another multi-hit performance, making over 1.5 total bases an appealing option at plus money. He went 3-for-4 in the series opener Monday and enters this game hitting a red-hot .381 with an .833 OPS since the All-Star break, as well as .333 since the beginning of August.

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