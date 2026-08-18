Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Tuesday's slate in the 2026 MLB regular season offers us a loaded agenda, and I'm focusing on player props this time. I've identified three excellent options for this slate, focusing on two pitchers and a hitter that should take advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions at Coors Field.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

Kevin Gausman Under 6.5 strikeouts (-136 FanDuel)

Gausman struck out seven in a loss to the Washington Nationals on August 13 in his last start, but that snapped a stretch of four starts where he recorded six or fewer punchouts. Over his last 10 starts, Gausman has posted a 52:22 K:BB through 52 innings, so he'd need to pitch at least six or seven innings to reach this mark.

Given that Gausman's pitched more than six innings just once over that span, and that the White Sox are a tough lineup to deal with, I'm backing him to stay on the Under in this matchup. On the season, the veteran hurler owns a 4.53 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 through 25 starts and 139 innings, while going 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 across 11.2 IP in two starts since coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

George Klassen Over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120 DraftKings)

The Astros rank 12th in the majors in slugging percentage at home and they should feast Tuesday in a favorable matchup. Not only because the Angels have the eighth-worst collective ERA in the majors this season (4.40), but because that mark is even worse when playing on the road -- only three teams have a worst collective ERA away from home worse than the Halos' 5.07.

As if that wasn't enough, the Angels will have Klassen on the mound. Even though the 24-year-old right-hander has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances this season, he still has a 5.52 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while posting a 14:15 K:BB through 14.2 innings. He's bound to regress, so the Astros should take advantage of this matchup.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

Max Muncy Over 1.5 total bases (-105 BetMGM)

The Dodgers are a formidable stack for DFS purposes, but their players are also attractive from a betting perspective Tuesday since they'll be facing a struggling Rockies pitching staff in Coors Field. While names such as Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani or even the slumping Kyle Tucker could be attractive options, I'm going with Muncy.

Muncy's gone yard in three of his last five games, including Monday's series opener, and he's hitting .250 with an .862 OPS since the beginning of August. Considering that Muncy has also recorded over 1.5 total bases in six of his last eight games, a stretch in which he owns a dominant 1.110 OPS, this is an excellent play on paper with close-to-plus-money odds.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap