MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Tuesday, August 18

MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena dials up three prop play picks for Tuesday's slate, and he likes Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy to keep rolling.
August 18, 2026
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Tuesday, August 18
August 18, 2026
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Tuesday's slate in the 2026 MLB regular season offers us a loaded agenda, and I'm focusing on player props this time. I've identified three excellent options for this slate, focusing on two pitchers and a hitter that should take advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions at Coors Field.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs  

Gausman struck out seven in a loss to the Washington Nationals on August 13 in his last start, but that snapped a stretch of four starts where he recorded six or fewer punchouts. Over his last 10 starts, Gausman has posted a 52:22 K:BB through 52 innings, so he'd need to pitch at least six or seven innings to reach this mark. 

Given that Gausman's pitched more than six innings just once over that span, and that the White Sox are a tough lineup to deal with, I'm backing him to stay on the Under in this matchup. On the season, the veteran hurler owns a 4.53 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 through 25 starts and 139 innings, while going 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 across 11.2 IP in two starts since coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros  

The Astros rank 12th in the majors in slugging percentage at home and they should feast Tuesday in a favorable matchup. Not only because the Angels have the eighth-worst collective ERA in the majors this season (4.40), but because that mark is even worse when playing on the road -- only three teams have a worst collective ERA away from home worse than the Halos' 5.07. 

As if that wasn't enough, the Angels will have Klassen on the mound. Even though the 24-year-old right-hander has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances this season, he still has a 5.52 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while posting a 14:15 K:BB through 14.2 innings. He's bound to regress, so the Astros should take advantage of this matchup.

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies  

The Dodgers are a formidable stack for DFS purposes, but their players are also attractive from a betting perspective Tuesday since they'll be facing a struggling Rockies pitching staff in Coors Field. While names such as Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani or even the slumping Kyle Tucker could be attractive options, I'm going with Muncy. 

Muncy's gone yard in three of his last five games, including Monday's series opener, and he's hitting .250 with an .862 OPS since the beginning of August. Considering that Muncy has also recorded over 1.5 total bases in six of his last eight games, a stretch in which he owns a dominant 1.110 OPS, this is an excellent play on paper with close-to-plus-money odds.

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MLB Picks Recap

  • White Sox vs. Cubs: Kevin Gausman Under 6.5 strikeouts (-136 FanDuel)
  • Angels vs. Astros: George Klassen Over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120 DraftKings)
  • Dodgers vs. Rockies: Max Muncy Over 1.5 total bases (-105 BetMGM)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Pablo Aravena
37-year-old sports analyst, betting writer and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
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