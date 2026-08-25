Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is one of the most feared hitters in MLB. Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena includes an Alvarez prop among Tuesday's three plays.

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Tuesday's MLB slate is packed with intriguing betting opportunities, and three wagers stand out thanks to favorable matchups and proven recent production. We've highlighted a strikeout prop featuring a power arm in a favorable spot, along with a pair of total-bases plays backed by two of the league's most dangerous middle-of-the-order hitters.

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Minnesota Twins vs. The Athletics

Taj Bradley Over 5.5 strikeouts (-118 DraftKings)

Bradley has continued to showcase the swing-and-miss arsenal that made him one of baseball's most highly regarded young starters. Armed with a high-octane fastball and a splitter that consistently generates whiffs, Bradley has regularly worked his way through opposing lineups while piling up strikeouts.

Tuesday's matchup against the Athletics presents another favorable opportunity, as the A's have struggled to consistently handle power pitching throughout the season -- the A's rank 10th in strikeouts in the majors with 1,127 through 132 games. Bradley doesn't need an overpowering outing to cash this prop, as six strikeouts could be well within reach if he pitches into the sixth inning, making this one of the stronger pitcher props on the board. In 10 starts since the beginning of July, Bradley has eclipsed this mark seven times while posting a dominant 10.6 K/9.

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Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-105 BetMGM)

Alvarez remains one of the most feared hitters in baseball, and it's difficult to ignore this price considering both his production and matchup. The Astros slugger enters Tuesday batting .320 with 36 home runs, 90 RBI and an impressive 1.049 OPS, continuing to anchor Houston's offense. He'll face Yankees right-hander Will Warren, who has battled inconsistency while allowing plenty of traffic on the bases this season.

Alvarez's ability to drive the ball to all fields gives him multiple ways to clear two total bases, whether through a pair of singles or one extra-base hit, making this one of the day's strongest offensive props. Alvarez has 16 extra-base hits (eight homers, eight RBI) since the beginning of August and has cleared this line in two of his last four appearances.

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Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Alonso Over 1.5 total bases (+100 FanDuel)

Even-money odds on Alonso to reach two total bases are worth a long look given the way he's been swinging the bat. Alonso has provided exactly the middle-of-the-order power the Orioles envisioned since the All-Star break, and prior to going hitless last Sunday, he was riding a 14-game hitting streak with a .481/.541/.907 slash line over that span.

Against a Cardinals pitching staff that has been inconsistent for much of the second half, Alonso is well positioned to continue his hot stretch and reward bettors at plus value. He's recorded over 1.5 total bases in 10 of his last 12 games as well, so the value is clearly there.

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