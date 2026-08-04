Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Tuesday's MLB slate features several attractive betting opportunities, and three props stand out thanks to favorable matchups, strong season-long production and recent form. Here's a closer look at my favorite plays for Tuesday, August 4.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies

Junior Caminero to hit a home run (+240 BetMGM)

Few hitters have emerged as bigger power threats this season than Caminero, and the +240 odds are just too good to pass up considering the favorable hitting environment that's Coors Field. The star slugger enters Tuesday's action with 32 homers, the second-best mark in the American League behind Yordan Alvarez's 35. He smashed two homers in Monday's series opener, and it wouldn't be surprising if he goes yard once again -- he sits in the 92nd percentile or better in several categories, including xwOBA (.378), xSLG (.521) and bat speed (79.9), just to name a few.

Caminero ranks fourth in the majors in hard-hit balls, and the matchup only adds to the appeal. Coors Field remains baseball's most hitter-friendly environment, particularly for right-handed power hitters, and Colorado's pitching staff has struggled throughout the season. With Caminero swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball and hitting in an ideal offensive environment, +240 offers excellent value for a player capable of leaving the yard on any given night.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

The Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz over 1.5 total bases (+181 Caesars)

De La Cruz is one of the most dynamic hitters in all of baseball, and after a much-needed day off Monday, he faces an Athletics pitching staff that owns a 5.42 collective ERA, the second-worst mark in the majors. Add into the mix that Great American Ball Park is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the majors, and De La Cruz's own dynamism at the plate, and seeing him cross this threshold might not be excessive.

The star shortstop went 1-for-3 with two RBI in his last game Sunday, and he's recorded over 1.5 total bases in two of his last four games. Hitting .286 with a .932 OPS since the All-Star break shows that De La Cruz is swinging a hot bat over the last few weeks, and this is a line certainly within his reach given his recent play.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

Joe Ryan Over 5.5 strikeouts (-127 DraftKings)

Ryan has quietly put together another outstanding campaign, and his strikeout upside makes the over on 5.5 punchouts an attractive play against Kansas City. Ryan has one of the best fastball combinations in the American League, and he enters this game with a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in just 120.1 innings. That translates to a 10.1 K/9, making it the third time he's had a K/9 of at least 10.0 in the last four seasons. The Royals have shown improvement offensively at times this year, but they remain vulnerable against quality right-handed pitching capable of getting ahead in counts. If Ryan's command is on point, it wouldn't be surprising if he's able to hit this line. He's hit the over on 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last eight starts, and even though he hasn't done it in the last two, this looks like an ideal spot for a bounce-back effort.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap