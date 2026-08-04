MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, August 4

MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena peruses the schedule for Tuesday night, offering up a triple play of picks and predictions.
August 4, 2026
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, August 4
August 4, 2026
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Tuesday's MLB slate features several attractive betting opportunities, and three props stand out thanks to favorable matchups, strong season-long production and recent form. Here's a closer look at my favorite plays for Tuesday, August 4.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies

Few hitters have emerged as bigger power threats this season than Caminero, and the +240 odds are just too good to pass up considering the favorable hitting environment that's Coors Field. The star slugger enters Tuesday's action with 32 homers, the second-best mark in the American League behind Yordan Alvarez's 35. He smashed two homers in Monday's series opener, and it wouldn't be surprising if he goes yard once again -- he sits in the 92nd percentile or better in several categories, including xwOBA (.378), xSLG (.521) and bat speed (79.9), just to name a few. 

Caminero ranks fourth in the majors in hard-hit balls, and the matchup only adds to the appeal. Coors Field remains baseball's most hitter-friendly environment, particularly for right-handed power hitters, and Colorado's pitching staff has struggled throughout the season. With Caminero swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball and hitting in an ideal offensive environment, +240 offers excellent value for a player capable of leaving the yard on any given night.

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The Athletics   vs. Cincinnati Reds

De La Cruz is one of the most dynamic hitters in all of baseball, and after a much-needed day off Monday, he faces an Athletics pitching staff that owns a 5.42 collective ERA, the second-worst mark in the majors. Add into the mix that Great American Ball Park is one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the majors, and De La Cruz's own dynamism at the plate, and seeing him cross this threshold might not be excessive. 

The star shortstop went 1-for-3 with two RBI in his last game Sunday, and he's recorded over 1.5 total bases in two of his last four games. Hitting .286 with a .932 OPS since the All-Star break shows that De La Cruz is swinging a hot bat over the last few weeks, and this is a line certainly within his reach given his recent play.

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Minnesota Twins  vs. Kansas City Royals

  • Joe Ryan Over 5.5 strikeouts (-127 DraftKings)

Ryan has quietly put together another outstanding campaign, and his strikeout upside makes the over on 5.5 punchouts an attractive play against Kansas City. Ryan has one of the best fastball combinations in the American League, and he enters this game with a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in just 120.1 innings. That translates to a 10.1 K/9, making it the third time he's had a K/9 of at least 10.0 in the last four seasons. The Royals have shown improvement offensively at times this year, but they remain vulnerable against quality right-handed pitching capable of getting ahead in counts. If Ryan's command is on point, it wouldn't be surprising if he's able to hit this line. He's hit the over on 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last eight starts, and even though he hasn't done it in the last two, this looks like an ideal spot for a bounce-back effort.

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MLB Picks Recap

  • Rays vs. Rockies: Junior Caminero to hit a home run (+240 BetMGM)
  • Athletics vs. Reds: Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 total bases (+181 Caesars)
  • Twins vs. Royals: Joe Ryan Over 5.5 strikeouts (-127 DraftKings)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Pablo Aravena
37-year-old sports analyst, betting writer and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
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