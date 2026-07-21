MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, July 21

MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena checks out Tuesday's slate of games, offering up prop picks and predictions for two NL battles and an interleague clash.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

The baseball schedule offers us another loaded slate on Tuesday with 14 games after the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees matchup was postponed due to inclement weather. And with lots of games to analyze, here are my three top player props for Tuesday, July 21.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

James Wood Anytime Home Run (+220 BetMGM)

Wood went 1-for-4 with a walk in Monday's series opener, and while he didn't cash in on our proposed bet of hitting a homer -- something CJ Abrams did -- we're still backing him for the second game in a row. After all, Wood ranks in the 100th percentile in several advanced power-related numbers such as xSLG (.602), average exit velocity (95.1), barrel percentage (22.0), hard-hit percentage (59.6) and xwOBA (.425). He's also in the 95th percentile or better in measures such as bat speed (76.8) and LA Sweet-Spot (40.8).

With 28 homers, a .553 slugging percentage and a .954 OPS in 474 plate appearances in 2026, I simply like his profile too much to avoid him, especially since this game will be at Coors Field. The Rockies' home park not only is the most hitter-friendly environment in the majors, but also tops the majors in Park Factor between 2024 and 2026 with a 113 value, 10 points higher than the parks behind it -- Camden Yards, Target Field and Chase Field.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

Walker Buehler Under 3.5 strikeouts (+121 Caesars)

The Padres have been struggling massively in recent weeks, and Buehler doesn't have a favorable matchup here against an Atlanta offense that remains one of the most dangerous lineups in the National League even if they're not at their best.

Buehler has racked up 81 strikeouts in 89 innings this season while posting a 5.36 ERA across 19 starts, so it's hard to trust him on the road. With a below-average xBA (.258) and xERA (4.52), and knowing he's on a poor run of form after allowing 20 runs and six home runs over his last 11 innings, don't expect Buehler to pitch deep into this game, which should limit his capacity to record strikeouts. The line is low, but we're backing Buehler to continue his struggles.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers

Seiya Suzuki Over 1.5 total bases (+132 DraftKings)

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's extra-inning loss against Detroit. Things have been going well at the plate for Suzuki of late, as he's riding a nine-game hitting streak during which he has gone 13-for-34 (.382) with three homers, four doubles and a 1.240 OPS.

Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .273/.357/.476 with 16 homers, 50 RBI, 52 runs and a stolen base across 84 contests. Considering that he's racked up multiple bases in seven of the nine games during the current streak, he should have a good chance to do so again Tuesday as the Cubs attempt to bounce back from Monday's heartbreaking loss.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap