Tuesday's best MLB bets include one on Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, who should be able to strike out plenty of White Sox hitters.

Tuesday offers a 16-game MLB slate thanks to a doubleheader, and once again, I'm focusing on the top player props for the slate. I'm backing two American League pitchers to go over their strikeout totals, while also making a case for a slumping hitter in the NL Central to build off an impressive performance Monday.

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New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Gerrit Cole over 6.5 strikeouts, +105 @ DraftKings

Cole didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Pirates last week, giving up three runs on four hits and no walks over seven innings while fanning 11. The line of 6.5 punchouts looks notably low for someone like Cole, who owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 66:12 K:BB through 11 starts and 62 frames in 2026. His 9.6 K/9 stands out considering the time he was off the mound, and he's also cleared this line in three of his last four starts. With the White Sox ranking seventh in the majors in strikeouts with 939, this looks like a line Cole could achieve if he pitches into the sixth inning.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Reid Detmers over 6.5 strikeouts, +110 @ BetMGM

There will be lots of eyes on Detmers in the coming days, and it wouldn't be a stretch if this start against the Astros ends up being his last one in a Halos uniform. Detmers has been pitching particularly well since the All-Star break, combining for 11.1 innings of one-run ball in two starts against the Tigers and Cardinals, and while this road matchup against the Astros isn't ideal on paper, and the Houston lineup ranks 18th in strikeouts with 878, Detmers is essentially auditioning for contending teams. The Angels are expected to receive calls from several contenders for Detmers and could seek multiple top prospects in return for an above-average starter, and that will intensify if he dominates here. With Detmers notching at least six strikeouts in four of his last five starts, this line is attainable.

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Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Alex Bregman over 1.5 total bases, +130 @ FanDuel

Bregman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three total runs and two total RBI in a 7-3 win against the Cardinals on Monday. The veteran third baseman has been trending in the wrong direction of late and was in a 1-for-16, four-game stretch at the plate, so the huge performance was a welcome sight. Even though he's on pace to put up career-worst numbers at the plate, Bregman can get hot on any moment and is capable of carrying the momentum from one game to the next. I'm backing him to deliver another multi-hit performance Tuesday, a feat he's achieved in four of his last 10 games. Over that span, Bregman is hitting .286 with a .933 OPS and six extra-base hits (three homers, three doubles).

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